UFC 254 price: How much does PPV cost to watch Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje on ESPN?

Khabib Nurmagomedov finally makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon to defend his lightweight belt at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi against Justin Gaethje.

Nurmagomedov (28-) puts his title and 28-fight unbeaten streak on the line in his first UFC event since September 2019. The champ last defeated Dustin Poirier by submission at UFC 242. The fight will be Nurmagomedov’s third title defense and the first since his father passed away in May. 

Gaethje (22-2) won the interim title in May, stepping in for Nurmagomedov who was not allowed to leave Russia due to the global pandemic. In his place, Gaethje defeated Tony Ferguson by technical knockout. Despite Gaethje’s strong wrestling pedigree, he is known for his aggressive stand-up fighting style, finishing 19 of his 22 fights by knockout or technical knockout.

UFC 254’s co-main event between middleweights Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier has potential title ramifications with UFC president Dana White declaring that a Cannonier win would set him up for a shot at Israel Adesanya’s belt.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the UFC 254 event including price and how to live stream Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje.

MORE: Save over 25% when you buy UFC 254 and an ESPN+ Annual Plan for only $ 84.98

UFC 254 price: How much does Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje cost?

  • PPV price (current subscribers): $ 64.99
  • PPV price (new subscribers with ESPN+ bundle): $ 84.98

The prelims for UFC 254 are free to watch on TV or via WatchESPN for cable subscribers, but the main event requires a pay-per-view purchase AND ESPN+ subscription to watch. The PPV price for UFC 254 is $ 64.99 for current ESPN+ subscribers, while new subscribers can pay a bundle price of $ 84.98 for UFC 254 and an ESPN+ annual subscription.

What channel is UFC 254 on tonight?

Viewing options for UFC 254 are split into two parts: the main card and the prelims. For cable subscribers, the prelim fights can be seen on ESPN, ESPN+ or on the WatchESPN app at no added charge. The main card moves exclusively to pay-per-view on ESPN+. Viewers must have a subscription to the ESPN+ streaming service and then pay an additional fee for the fights.

  • UFC 254 prelims TV channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
  • UFC 254 main card channel: ESPN+

What time does Nurmagomedov vs. Gaethje start?

Nothing quite says Saturday morning like 12 intense fights. UFC 254 begins on TV at 10:15 a.m. ET for the early prelim action. There are six prelim fights scheduled, stretching out for about four hours.

The UFC 254 main card starts at 2 p.m., with the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje title fight likely not beginning before 4 p.m. ET.

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 24
  • Early prelims: 10:15 a.m. ET
  • Prelims: 12 p.m. ET
  • Main card: 2 p.m. ET
  • Live stream: ESPN+

Click here to learn about the different pricing and bundling options with the ESPN+ platform.

UFC 254 fight card

Main card

  • Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs. Justin Gaethje (int. c) for Numagomedov’s Lightweight title
  • Robert Whittaker vs. Jared Cannonier; Middleweight
  • Alexander Volkov vs. Walt Harris; Heavyweight
  • Jacob Malhoun vs. Phil Hawes; Middleweight
  • Cynthia Calvillo vs. Lauren Murphy; Flyweight
  • Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba; Light Heavyweight

Prelims

  • Stefan Struve vs. Tai Tuivasa;  Heavyweight
  • Alex Oliveira vs. Shavkat Rahkmonov; Welterweight 
  • Da-un Ung vs. Sam Alvey; Light heavyweight 
  • Nathaniel Wood vs. Casey Kenney;  Catchweight
  • Liana Jojua vs. Miranda Maverick; Flyweight 
  • Joel Alvarez vs. Alexander Yakovlev; Lightweight
Previous articleBiden says Obamacare will become Bidencare

