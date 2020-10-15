Home Sports UFC star Conor McGregor accepts January 23 fight as return to Octagon...
UFC star Conor McGregor accepts January 23 fight as return to Octagon set

Conor McGregor has accepted a fight on January 23 with Dustin Poirier his expected opponent.

McGregor and Poirier previously locked horns with one another six years ago at UFC 178 though McGregor announced his UFC ‘retirement’ earlier this year.

But he’s set to return to MMA though the fight is not expected to be with the UFC and instead as an independent fight.

And McGregor is eager to have fans in attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic with the Notorious eyeing the Dallas Cowboys’ 100,000 capacity AT&T Stadium.

The Irishman has also hinted that he will then take on Manny Paquiao in a contest having previously boxed Floyd Mayweather.

Conor McGregor has not fought since beating Donald Cerrone in January

McGregor tweeted late on Wednesday: “I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

“My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd.

“I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans! Then Manny.”

UFC President Dana White had been eager to get McGregor back in the company despite his retirement claims.

Dustin Poirier is set for a rematch with Conor McGregor
Dustin Poirier is set for a rematch with Conor McGregor

And White recently revealed he had offered both McGregor and Poirier a bout with Poirier accepting the offer.

In an interview with Barstool Sports, White said: “(Conor) called out Poirier for a fight with (him) in Dublin for charity. So we offered them both a fight.

“We offered Dustin and Conor a fight, so we’re waiting to hear back from both of them.”

McGregor beat Poirier in their previous meeting, earning a devastating TKO victory in just under two minutes.

Conor McGregor wants his bout with Dustin Poirier to be at Dallas Cowboys' stadium
Conor McGregor wants his bout with Dustin Poirier to be at Dallas Cowboys’ stadium

McGregor hasn’t been in in the Octagon since his 40-second demolition of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January.

On why he wants to take on Poirier, he previously tweeted: “Southpaw box style. Continue to sharpen my MMA skills with some tough competition, while leading into my Manny bout preparation.

“It’s not easy going between both sports and then coming back to the one sport again.

“Just want to keep sharp guys, that’s all. It’s only fair.”

