UFC star Conor McGregor accepts January 23 fight as return to Octagon set

staronline@reachplc.com (Joshua Peck)

Conor McGregor has accepted a fight on January 23 with Dustin Poirier his expected opponent.

McGregor and Poirier previously locked horns with one another six years ago at UFC 178 though McGregor announced his UFC ‘retirement’ earlier this year.

But he’s set to return to MMA though the fight is not expected to be with the UFC and instead as an independent fight.

And McGregor is eager to have fans in attendance amid the coronavirus pandemic with the Notorious eyeing the Dallas Cowboys’ 100,000 capacity AT&T Stadium.

The Irishman has also hinted that he will then take on Manny Paquiao in a contest having previously boxed Floyd Mayweather.

McGregor tweeted late on Wednesday: “I accept, Jan 23rd is on!

“My goal is to see this fight take place in Cowboy stadium. Proper Style! Jerry Jones is a friend and the stadium can hold our crowd.

“I will be ready for Texas and Texas will be ready for my fans! Then Manny.”

- Advertisement -

UFC President Dana White had been eager to get McGregor back in the company despite his retirement claims.

(Image: GETTY)

And White recently revealed he had offered both McGregor and Poirier a bout with Poirier accepting the offer.

In an interview with Barstool Sports, White said: “(Conor) called out Poirier for a fight with (him) in Dublin for charity. So we offered them both a fight.

“We offered Dustin and Conor a fight, so we’re waiting to hear back from both of them.”

McGregor beat Poirier in their previous meeting, earning a devastating TKO victory in just under two minutes.

Get the latest transfer news straight into your inbox! Want to be on the ball with all of the latest football news? Well then sign up for the brilliant new Daily Star Sport email newsletter! From the latest transfer news to the agenda-setting stories, get it all in your email inbox. How do you sign up? It only takes a matter of seconds. - Advertisement - Simply type your email address into the box at the top of this article and hit ‘subscribe’. And that’s it, job done. You’ll receive an email with all of the top news stories every single morning. You can find out more information on our email newsletter on this link here.

McGregor hasn’t been in in the Octagon since his 40-second demolition of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January.

On why he wants to take on Poirier, he previously tweeted: “Southpaw box style. Continue to sharpen my MMA skills with some tough competition, while leading into my Manny bout preparation.

“It’s not easy going between both sports and then coming back to the one sport again.

“Just want to keep sharp guys, that’s all. It’s only fair.”

Like this: Like Loading...