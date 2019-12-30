UFO sighting: 'Strange lights' and 'creepy stuff' over the UK spark an alien UFO frenzy

The person wrote: “A very (above aeroplanes I saw) high trail of lights, 20 or so travelling in single file?

“Saw this about 40 mins ago above Bicester, Oxfordshire.

“At first I thought was a satellite, but numbers of lights put idea out of my head.

“Seemed to fade out the same point. Weird!”

According to NorthWalesLive, people also saw the mystery UFOs flying over North Wales earlier this month.

Mel Clark took a picture of the phenomenon over Llanddaniel Fab, Anglesey, saying: “Thought these were stars until I stopped walking and realised they were moving.