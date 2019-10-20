UK and US commanders mount rescue mission for 300 special forces soldiers trapped in Syria

Concern that the Coalition Joint Special Operations Task Force was becoming increasingly surrounded by Syrian and Russian units was so severe that it partly prompted the five-day cease fire negotiated by US Vice President Mike Pence and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. American, British and French special forces were forced to abandon a forward operating base and make a dash by road for an airfield south of Kobani, just hours after Russian forces ransacked an abandoned US contractor base nearby.

Separately, some 50 Britons, including SAS, were trapped at a Kobani cement factory used to mount joint operations against remaining Islamic State fighters.

Britain’s senior officer in Iraq, Major General Gerald ‘Gez’ Strickland, a former Gurkha officer and the deputy commander of regional Coalition forces, was last night kept closely informed of the situation.

Plans to evacuate the soldiers using C-130 Hercules aircraft were put on hold after fighting between Kurdish forces and Turkish-backed militia forced US commanders to contact the Pentagon.

A senior military source said: “No one had a chance to get out of Syria in a balanced and sensible order.”

US forces have dozens of MRAP mine-proof vehicles with state-of-the art communications which need to be airlifted.

Those left will need to be destroyed by US warplanes to deny them to Russian forces.