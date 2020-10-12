Home U.K. UK economy: Shoppers aid growth but slowdown ahead, says report
U.K.

UK economy: Shoppers aid growth but slowdown ahead, says report

0
Image copyright Getty Images

The UK economy may have grown by as much as 17% in the three months to the end of September, says the EY Item Club, but slower growth may follow.

Shoppers splurged during the period as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were lifted, it said.

It is a rosier vision than the one offered by Item Club economists in the summer, but they warned that growth for the rest of 2020 would be far slower.

Growth for the final three months will be 1% or less, they predicted.

“The UK economy has done well to recover faster than expected so far,” said Howard Archer, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club.

“Consumer spending has bounced back strongly, while housing sector activity has also seen a pick-up, in part thanks to the stamp duty holiday.”

The economy probably grew 16-17% in the third quarter of the year compared with the second quarter, it said. It had been expecting growth of 12%.

Trade deal risk

While government help such as the furlough programme has provided “much-needed support”, growth will now begin to fade, said Mr Archer.

The end of the furlough scheme, under which workers had part of their salary paid by the government, will mean higher unemployment and sluggish growth, said the forecasters, who use a similar economic model to the Treasury.

- Advertisement -

That said, the UK economy is now predicted to regain its pre-pandemic size in the second half of 2023. Back in July, the EY Item Club did not expect that to happen until late 2024.

Official figures from the Office for National Statistics showed last week that The UK economy continued its recovery in August, growing by 2.1% in the month, as the Eat Out to Help Out scheme boosted restaurants.

It was, however, smaller than economists had estimated and helped drag down the estimated pace of recovery for the year.

As with any economic forecast, there are factors which could speed up or slow down the recovery, the economists said.

A vaccine is likely to help the economy, but there are more likely threats to growth than there are surprise boosts.

Factors that could weigh down growth include a drop in consumer spending, more lockdown measures, slow Brexit negotiations between the UK and the EU and a spike in unemployment.

“The latest forecast also notes that, even if further virus outbreaks are contained and major restrictions on economic activity are avoided, consumers and businesses could remain cautious in their behaviour for an extended period,” the report said.

The Club’s estimates assume a simple free trade agreement with the EU by the end of the year.

Without an agreement, growth of 4.8% is forecast in 2021, down from 6%, while growth in 2022 would be cut to 2.6% from 2.9%.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleClass-action lawsuit against Microsoft for alleged Xbox One controller “stick drift” now includes the Elite Series 2
Next articleCowboys' Dak Prescott caught a touchdown on a Philly Special lookalike

RELATED ARTICLES

U.K.

Covid: New local lockdown restrictions in England to be unveiled

0
Related Topics
Read more
U.K.

Covid: Manchester pub closures 'won't stop infection rate rising'

0
Related Topics
Read more
U.K.

Sturgeon: Salmond may be angry I refused to collude

0
Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nicola Sturgeon says she has not spoken with Alex Salmond since 2018Nicola Sturgeon says Alex Salmond may be angry...
Read more
U.K.

Covid: Second national lockdown possible, says top UK scientist

0
Prof Horby, chair of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) and a government adviser, said the "critical mission" now was...
Read more
U.K.

Covid-19: Councils could spend £1.7bn over budget by March as costs rise

0
Image copyright PA Media Image caption Coronavirus could see councils in England overspend their budget by £1.7bnNine in 10 major local authorities in England do...
Read more
U.K.

Margaret Ferrier: Covid MP says virus 'makes you act out of character'

0
Image caption Margaret Ferrier travelled back from London to Glasgow after testing positive for coronavirusAn MP who used public transport while knowing she was...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

90 Day Fiance’s Sumit: I Contemplated Suicide During Arranged Marriage

Celebrity 0
Erin Crabtree Sumit Courtesy of Sumit and Jenny/Instagram90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Sumit Singh opened up about a dark period in his life that...
Read more

Cowboys' Dak Prescott caught a touchdown on a Philly Special lookalike

Sports 0
Sporting News Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have the Eagles to thank for their third touchdown Sunday.The Cowboys ran a Philly Special lookalike to score a...
Read more

UK economy: Shoppers aid growth but slowdown ahead, says report

U.K. 0
Image copyright Getty ImagesThe UK economy may have grown by as much as 17% in the three months to the end of September, says...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: