Home Lifestyle UK to Host the World's First Virtual Grief Festival this October
Lifestyle

UK to Host the World's First Virtual Grief Festival this October

0

    BRISTOL, ENGLAND, October 13, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — Broadcast from a studio in Bristol, Good Grief will include 70 events exploring the universal human experience of grief through panel discussions, conversations, interactive workshops and webinars.

Over 100 speakers will take part including Robert Webb (Peep Show, That Mitchell + Webb Look), Cariad Lloyd (GriefCast), Julia Samuel (This Too Shall Pass, Grief Works), chef and food writer Valentine Warner (The Consolation of Food), best-selling author Nikesh Shukla (The Good Immigrant, Brown Baby), BBC anthropologist Alice Roberts, illustrator Gary Andrews (Doodle-A-Day) and palliative care doctors Rachel Clarke (Dear Life: A Doctor’s Story of Love and Loss) and Kathryn Mannix (With the End in Mind).

The festival will be hosted by Linda Magistris, a former BBC presenter and founder of The Good Grief Trust, with a diverse line-up of speakers participating in panel discussions on the festival’s main stage, including The Covid Cataclysm: How Do We Grieve for ‘Normal’?; The Dead Parent Club with Cariad Lloyd; The Healing Power of Nature in Grief; Empty Bed Blues: Losing a Life Partner; The Grief Gift: Making Meaning of Loss and Reflections on Death and Dying.

Facilitated by bereavement experts, researchers, and those with personal experience, the festival’s Grief School will take a deep dive into different types of grief, with 15 sessions to choose from. The Grief School will examine grief after suicide, childhood bereavement, stillbirth, life threatening illness, substance misuse, pet loss, traumatic loss, grieving during Covid-19, and much more.

Good Grief’s workshop and webinar programme includes Writing Memoir to Heal; Making Friends with Your Afterlife; Self Counselling Through Art; Poetry for Lost Loved Ones; Virginia Woolf and the Literature of Loss, Yoga to Release Grief and a Grief Café facilitated by The Good Grief Trust.

Good Grief is a collaborative event led by the University of Bristol, funded by the Wellcome Trust, and supported by charity partner Cruse Bereavement Care.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus the ways that grief and loss affect our lives. But although grief is universal, people often don’t know how to react when someone is bereaved, and those grieving feel isolated,” said Dr Lucy Selman, Founding Director of Good Grief, from the Palliative and End of Life Research Group at the University of Bristol.

“We’re thrilled to be holding Good Grief online this autumn, when it is needed more than ever. The festival will shed light on the many dimensions of grief, provide time and space to share experiences, and provide opportunities to come together and remember those who have died.”

Good Grief online events are all free to attend. Book now at www.goodgrieffest.com.

- Advertisement -

-ENDS-

For more information please contact Aisling Mustan on 07835 506846 or email aisling@goodgrieffest.com

Notes to editors:
• Good Grief is a partnership event led by the University of Bristol with charities, bereavement services and cultural venues including Cruse Bereavement Care, The Good Grief Trust, St Peter’s Hospice, Creative Youth Network, Bristol Museum & Art Gallery, Arnos Vale cemetery, Off The Record, Winston’s Wish, Watershed, Bath University, The Harbour, Bristol Black Carers, The Good Grief Project, Sue Ryder and Grief Encounter South West.

Background stats:
• Since March 2020, there have been over 63,500 excess deaths in the UK (Office of National Statistics); this is in addition to approximately 300,000 deaths that occur every 6 months in the UK. Each death is associated with on average 5 close bereavements.
• Only 25% of people in the UK feel supported following a death (Dying Matters Coalition, 2014) and <10% access professional support (Sue Ryder, 2019).
• On average, people experience their first close bereavement aged 20 (Co-op funeralcare, 2018).

# # #

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBlack 'crafts' filmed hovering over Earth by ISS before making unusual manoeuvre
Next articlePS5 stock news: Big challenge ahead for next-gen pre-order customers

RELATED ARTICLES

Lifestyle

Tesco issues warning to customers about 'shortage of products' in various stores

0
Those visiting a small number of Tesco stores have noticed shortages of certain items. A notice was spotted by a shopper in a Kent Tesco...
Read more
Lifestyle

Pretty/Sick, Timothy Durning's Writing Debut, Draws You into the Raw and Chaotic Tale of Uninvited Love

0
"…I had to put it down and sit for a moment. It was as though everything had gone silent. It was this that took...
Read more
Lifestyle

Lost Maples State Natural Area Hiking Guide – Just in Time for Peak Fall Foliage Season in Texas

0
    VANDERPOOL, TX, October 13, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Half Day Hikes announces the third addition to its Texas State Parks hiking guide series: Lost Maples...
Read more
Lifestyle

Secrets of Jackie Kennedy Onassis's Hairdresser

0
By Ray A. Smith Close Ray A. SmithOct. 13, 2020 7:14 am ETJacqueline “Jackie” Kennedy Onassis has been a muse and inspiration to the fashion industry since...
Read more
Lifestyle

An All-New Way of Thinking About Your Purpose

0
Purpose becomes oppressive when we treat it as just another thing we need to seek and acquire and accomplish.    SAN FRANCISCO, CA, October 13, 2020...
Read more
Lifestyle

Drivers could be fined £5,000 for breaking this little known wet weather driving rule

0
Drivers could be charged for simply driving through puddles if water is pushed onto the path and into other people. In most circumstances, road...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Max Fried's Game 1 gem had shades of another Braves lefty's NLCS brilliance

Sports 0
Tom Gatto It doesn't require a lot of squinting to notice similarities: Tall, left-handed, big curveball.Look at the Braves' Max Fried this MLB postseason, and...
Read more

Barrett avoids Democrats' questions on Obamacare, abortion

US 0
Marianne LeVine and Andrew Desiderio “If I express a view on a precedent one way or another … it signals to litigants that I may...
Read more

Chris Evans: Virgin Radio host explains why he turned down lunch with Rod Stewart and wife

Celebrity 0
Chris Evans, 54, revealed he had a one-on-one interview with legendary two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame star Rod Stewart, 75, but when the...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: