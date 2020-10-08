Home Lifestyle Union Bank, the Michael Welch Family and Los Angeles City Councilmember Herb...
Lifestyle

Union Bank, the Michael Welch Family and Los Angeles City Councilmember Herb Wesson Renew Their Annual Support for the Alcott Center for Mental Health

0

    LOS ANGELES, CA, October 08, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — The Alcott Center for Mental Health would like to recognize its dedicated and remarkable sponsors Union Bank, the Michael Welch family, and Los Angeles City Councilmember Herb Wesson. Most recent contributions have benefited Fisher Place, Alcott Center for Mental Health’s first group home, sponsored by Joely Fisher and The Fisher Family. Fisher Place features 46 beds for men that have been incarcerated for small, petty crimes and need some guidance, mental health, and help to find a permanent home and work. What was formally a dilapidated eight-plex in South Los Angeles is now a home for these men, with 24-hour care, seven days a week. In eight months, 25 men have graduated, and now have work and permanent housing and consistent mental health.

Clayton Coleman, Regional Manager for MUFG Union Bank has been a member of the Alcott Board of Directors since 2011. Over this period, in addition to personal contributions, he has helped secure several sponsorships for Alcott fundraisers, as well as general operating grants. These funds and Coleman’s expertise have guided the agency towards growth in all areas, especially for Alcott’s Fisher Place. “Union Bank is proud of our continued partnership and support for the Alcott Center and its mission of improving the lives of those impacted by mental health issues. We are also pleased to be a sponsor of the 2020 Pajama Jam Party and Fisher Place. Thank you to the Alcott Center leadership and staff for your ongoing commitment to improving the lives of your clients and our communities,” said Coleman.

Michael Welch has been a member of Alcott’s Board of Directors since 2017. The contributions from the Welch family (Michael, wife Kate, son Jack, and daughter Ruby) have played a key role in Alcott’s development and the Center is grateful. Through the family’s support and generosity, Alcott opened Fisher Place. “The Alcott Center is special to all of my family. We are proud to be involved with an organization that does such great work for those who suffer from mental health issues,” said Welch.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Herb Wesson has been a big supporter of Alcott Center’s Fisher Place, thanks to board member Dr. Dezetta Burnett and Councilmember Herb Wesson and his staff. Wesson’s office will continue to donate large boxes of nutritious foods that are provided to Fisher Place and nearby residents. “I have studied food insecurity in South Los Angeles for the last two years. Coming to Alcott Center for Mental Health and knowing firsthand, the implications food insecurity has on mental and physical health, prompted me to contact Wesson’s office. The individuals responsible for assembling the boxes faced the same challenges of the Fisher Place residents and know the difficulty of consuming fresh fruits and vegetables when living in bridge housing. I believe there is something powerful in giving back through food and service,” says Dr. DeZetta Burnett, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Alcott board member.

Established in 1979, the Alcott Center for Mental Health Services is a nonprofit agency providing residential and outpatient services to adults living with mental health issues, many of whom are experiencing co-occurring substance misuse, homelessness, and/or former incarceration.

# # #

