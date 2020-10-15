Home Gaming Upgrade your PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC storage with these Prime...
Upgrade your PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC storage with these Prime Day deals

All the best hard drives, SSDs and microSD cards on offer this Prime Day.

Whether it’s an external hard drive for your PS4, a microSD card for your Switch or a lightning-fast SSD for your desktop there is a multitude of great storage offers right now for Amazon Prime Day.

To try and make the pages and pages of Prime Day deals a bit easier to parse, I’ve picked out some of the best ones below.

PS4 and Xbox One hard drives

Many of us have felt the strain on our console hard drives lately with even more games daring to take up around 100GB of space on their own. For not an obscene amount of money, though, you can simply plug in one of these external hard drives into your PS4 or Xbox One and give yourself the freedom to install more games at once.

Additionally, with the backwards compatibility support on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, now would be a great time to pick up one of these so you can play all your current games on the next-generation consoles. External drives like these can also be used to store PS5 and Xbox Series X/S games, but you’ll need to transfer them to the console’s internal storage (or an additional next-gen supported storage drive) in order to play them.

Nintendo Switch SD cards

With only 32GB of internal storage, the Nintendo Switch can fill up incredibly fast once you’ve got more than a handful of games installed. For light use, that’s probably not too big an issue – and you can always remove games once you’ve finished with them.

On the other hand, it isn’t all that expensive to increase your storage capacity with a Nintendo Switch SD card. Handily, a whole bunch of supported cards are on sale for Prime Day. The Nintendo-licensed ones are fine, but you can save yourself a few extra pennies by going for the standard SanDisk or Samsung ones instead – they’ll both function exactly the same!

  • 128GB SanDisk microSD card for Nintendo Switch – £17.99
  • 256GB SanDisk microSD card for Nintendo Switch – £42.99 / $ 42.99
  • SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC Memory Card – £13.99
  • SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC Memory Card – £18.99
  • SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC Memory Card – £24.99 / $ 29.99
  • SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Memory Card – £39.99 / $ 42.74
  • Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSD card – £59.99 / $ 69.99

PC storage

When it comes to PC storage deals over Prime Day there’s a whole lot to choose between. Alongside the huge pile of standard external hard drives (some of which we’ve mentioned above), many top name SSDs and NVMe SSDs have also been reduced for the sales event. For the NVMe drives in particular, just make sure you have a motherboard that supports them with an M.2 slot before making a purchase.

PC HDDs

PC SSDs

  • Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD – £52.99 / $ 64.99
  • Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD – £99.99 / $ 114.99
  • Crucial MX500 1TB 2.5 Inch SATA Internal SSD – £79.39 / $ 91.99
  • Crucial MX500 2TB 2.5 Inch SATA Internal SSD – £156.99 / $ 183.99
  • WD Blue 3D NAND Internal SSD 2.5 Inch SATA – 500GB – £45.99 / $ 54.99
  • WD Blue 3D NAND Internal SSD 2.5 Inch SATA – 1TB – £78.99 / $ 87.99
  • WD Blue 3D NAND Internal SSD 2.5 Inch SATA – 2TB – £169.99

PC NVMe SSDs

  • WD Blue SN550 500GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD – £49.99 / $ 54.99
  • WD Blue SN550 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD – £84.99 / $ 99.99
  • WD Black SN750 500GB High-Performance NVMe Internal Gaming SSD – £64.99 / $ 62.99
  • WD Black SN750 1TB High-Performance NVMe Internal Gaming SSD – £131.00 / $ 119.99
  • WD Black SN750 2TB High-Performance NVMe Internal Gaming SSD – £299.99
  • Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD – £73.99
  • Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD – £139.99
  • Sabrent 1TB Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD – £129.99
  • Sabrent 2TB Rocket NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 Internal SSD – £189.89

As we enter the final hours of Prime Day 2020 we’re still keeping an eye out for all the best Prime Day gaming deals right here. You can also follow Jelly Deals on Twitter for regular updates on the latest offers to go live.

