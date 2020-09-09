Coronavirus has disrupted normal life and one area which has been significantly impacted is travel. International travel rules differ between devolved nations in the UK and for other countries around the globe. But are you able to travel to the USA from the UK right now?

Travel is extremely confusing for anyone considering international travel at the moment.

Normally millions of Britons travel abroad each year, but this year summer holidays have been disrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Countries are being monitored by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) has been commissioned to assess the most popular island destinations for British tourists.

The most recent change to the travel corridor list is the removal of seven Greek islands which will take effect from 4am on Wednesday, September 9.

USA travel news: Can you still travel from the UK to the USA?

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCO) currently advises British nationals against all but essential travel. This advice is constantly under review and subject to change. The FCO travel advice also explains what you need to be aware of when considering travel to the USA. Here is the latest FCO advice for the USA. USA travel news: The FCO advises against all but essential travel Travel to the USA is subject to entry restrictions. This means British nationals cannot enter the USA if they have ben in the UK, Ireland, Schengen Zone, Iran, Brazil or China within the previous 14 days. If you are eligible to enter the USA, you must be prepared to self-isolate for up to 14 days after your arrival. For USA citizens, travel back to the USA is open, but it is possible you will be made to self-isolate for 14 days.

There are still several commercial options available to allows British citizens to return to the UK from the USA. But UK nationals holding a USA visa may be denied re-entry into the USA if they return while the travel restrictions are still in effect. Several airports in the USA have introduced many safety measures designed to limit the spread of the virus. You should check the website of the airport you are using to see how it may impact your journey and any entry restrictions you may have to manage. USA travel news: Several airports have introudced safety measures designed to tackle the spread of the virus The United States has the highest number of cases of any country in the world. As of September 8, there have been 6,485,788 cases of coronavirus in total. The rate of coronavirus differs between different states with the most cases reported in California with 741,486, of which 13,486 have died. The state of Vermont has reported just 1,651 cases and 58 deaths. Several US states now require the use of masks and face coverings while out in public. But rules as pertaining to social distancing, hygiene measures and the use of masks differ from state to state which you can find here. You should consult the website of the state to which you are visiting to see the exact rules for each. You can find the details for each state here. Penalties for breaching these rules can also differ between each state and may vary within each state. Source:Daily Express :: Travel Feed