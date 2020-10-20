Home Tech Use Sky broadband? You could soon be offered the ultimate speed upgrade
Tech

Use Sky broadband? You could soon be offered the ultimate speed upgrade

0

By

Over the last few months, we’ve heard whispers that Sky is looking to bring full-fibre broadband connections to its customers. What started out as a few tests has now seemingly turned into something much more substantial. According to internet-obsessed blog ISPreview, Sky is taking advantage of the new fibre cables fitted by Openreach nationwide to offer a number of existing customers a speed boost.

Availability is expanding across the UK as a number of readers have reported to ISPreview that superfast fibre broadband is now available at their location. One loyal ISPreview reader claims to have been checking the Sky website every day since the pilot scheme started to roll-out and the speeds have finally become available today.

Unfortunately, Sky hasn’t commented on the purported roll-out. Without a definitive list of locations where full-fibre connections are available right now, the only way to check whether you’re able to upgrade to the next-generation speeds is to log-on to the Sky website and put in your postcode. Thankfully, that’s not too much hassle.

Sky calls its new broadband bundles Superfast and Ultrafast for 59Mbps and 145Mbps, respectively. As always, you can pay an extra £5 a month for the Sky Broadband Boost, which includes daily line checks to spot – and fix – any issues before they cut-out your broadband speeds. You’ll also benefit from the Wi-Fi Guarantee, which makes sure that every room in your house has a stable connection – so you don’t have to sprint from one room to another when you start to receive a FaceTime call.

To guarantee you have at least 3Mbps in every room, Sky will kit you out with its latest hub, as well as Broadband Boosters for any rooms still struggling to get signal. If none of that works, you’ll get a refund.

MORE LIKE THIS
You don’t need a Sky Q or Roku TV to stream FREE movies and TV anymore

Netflix recommends at least 25Mbps to stream its boxsets and movies in Ultra HD quality at home. So, 145Mbps should be more than enough to ensure a busy household can stream in separate rooms, make and receive video calls, stream music and podcasts, or play video games online without any major hiccups or stuttering.

But while 145Mbps fibre is considerably faster than internet delivered with ageing copper cables – not to mention, substantially faster than the 64Mbps average household broadband speeds in the UK – it still can’t quite match the might of rival services, such as Virgin Media and Hyperoptic.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleScientists Uncover Gorgeous 2,000-Year-Old Etching of a Giant Cat in Nazca Desert
Next articleArthur Chatto: 5 Things About Princess Margaret’s Hunky Fitness Trainer Grandson, 21: See Pics

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Apple iPhone 12 Review: Solid, but Don’t Buy It Just for 5G

0
ByLauren Goode You’re probably stressed out as you’re reading this. Most people I know right now are stressed out. Maybe the last thing you’re thinking...
Read more
Tech

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Review: Apple’s Awkward Middle Child

0
ByJulian Chokkattu It would've been nice to see a screen refresh rate faster than 60 Hz, especially since 90 or 120 Hz has become the...
Read more
Tech

Big change for anyone who tops up gas or electricity with a card or key

0
ByWith traditional prepayment 'pay-as-you-go' meters, you need to manually top up a card or key at PayPoints. If you're familiar with the routine, it means...
Read more
Tech

All-new Chromecast with Google TV gets BBC and Sky Q content with new apps

0
ByGoogle unveiled its dramatically redesign Chromecast during its Launch Night In showcase, which was held at the end of last month. While the streaming...
Read more
Tech

Beware of this Windows 10 update, it could be vicious malware in disguise

0
ByUsually, downloading a Windows 10 update is a good thing – it means your machine is about to get some tasty new features, stability...
Read more
Tech

Facebook Unveils Machine Learning Translator For 100 Languages

0
ByAFP NewsFacebook on Monday unveiled software based on machine learning which the company said was the first to be able to translate from any...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Dak Prescott's value to Cowboys will keep rising with every epic fail by Andy Dalton, Ezekiel Elliott

Sports 0
ByVinnie Iyer The Cowboys' offense wasn't their problem during the 2020 NFL season until their Monday night meltdown against the Cardinals. The shock of Dallas'...
Read more

Biden eyes GOP candidates for Cabinet slots

US 0
ByMegan Cassella and Alice Miranda Ollstein Nevertheless, one person close to the Biden transition said it remains “a priority to have options” from different parts...
Read more

The Alfa Romeo Model Made Famous by Dustin Hoffman

Lifestyle 0
ByBy A.J. Baime Oct. 20, 2020 8:58 am ETClark Daily, 56, a 3-D graphic artist with Lockheed Martin living in Maitland, Fla., on his 1967...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress