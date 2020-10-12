Home Health ‘Useful’ and natural supplement to avoid deadly high blood pressure symptoms
Health

‘Useful’ and natural supplement to avoid deadly high blood pressure symptoms

0

Hypertension puts extra stress on blood vessels and vital organs.

Eating an unhealthy diet or not doing enough regular exercise could be raising your chances of high blood pressure.

But you could lower your chances of developing the condition by taking supplements, scientists have claimed.

One of the most effective remedies for hypertension is vitamin C supplements, it’s believed.

READ MORE: The best supplement to avoid hair loss and to stimulate hair growth

“Vitamin C is a useful natural remedy for high blood pressure,” she wrote on her website, MyLowerBloodPressure.com.

“It is needed for collagen formation which allows blood vessels to function normally and retain their strength and elasticity.

“As vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin, it cannot be stored in the body and a regular intake is essential.

“Dietary sources include most fruit and vegetables including citrus, berries, blackcurrants, capsicum peppers, kiwi fruit and green leafy vegetables.”

- Advertisement -

Vitamin C helps the body to keep its cells healthy, while also maintaining the health of skin and bones.

Without enough vitamin C in your diet, you may be at risk of scurvy.

The most common vitamin C deficiency symptoms include having rough or bumpy skin, easily bruising, and even having corkscrew-shaped body hair.

Speak to a doctor if you’re worried that you may have a vitamin C deficiency.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWoW Shadowlands release date news and World of Warcraft pre-patch update
Next articleMargaret Nolan dead: Iconic Goldfinger Bond girl dies aged 76

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Freddie Flintoff health: The Top Gear star's hidden condition – symptoms to look out for

0
The public saw Freddie Flintoff as the gregarious, laid-back cricket player. Yet, underneath it all, the star was struggling with his mental health. In a...
Read more
Health

Paddy McGuinness health: Top Gear presenter ‘knackered’ by condition – symptoms revealed

0
While many people would be shocked to be diagnosed with arthritis in their 40s, the condition can actually affect people of all ages, including...
Read more
Health

Pumpkin picking warning: Study finds certain pumpkins could cause hair loss

0
French dermatologist Philippe Assouly described two unusual cases where women were poisoned by bitter-tasting pumpkins and experienced “toxic association of alopecia (hair loss) with...
Read more
Health

Alan Titchmarsh health: Love Your Garden star's health battle after 60 years of gardening

0
Spending decades leant over, tending to shrubbery and flowers, has left Alan Titchmarsh with a bad back. Do you have one too? Here's what...
Read more
Health

How to live longer: The key to satisfying relationships that can boost longevity

0
Countless studies have shown that having satisfying relationships influence a person's happiness, health and life. If you'd like to boost your longevity, discover the...
Read more
Health

Stephen Pollard health: British author struggles to get flu jab – and he has cancer

0
The coronavirus pandemic worsens in the United Kingdom, with winter set to be a troublesome time. Those in the high-risk category, such as Stephen...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Valorant Act 3 release date, Battle Pass, When does Act 3 start for Valorant?

Gaming 0
Valorant Act 3 release date news for October (Image: RIOT GAMES)There’s plenty being planned for when Valorant Act 3 comes out this week, although...
Read more

Son appeals for help in catching father's killer

U.K. 0
"I am appealing on behalf of my family to anyone who may have any information, no matter how big or small, to please come forward....
Read more

Mum convinced 'late nan's spirit' is with her after filming mysterious shape

Weird 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Tiffany Lo) A mum was convinced she saw her late nan's spirit after catching a mysterious white shape floating in the air on camera. Katie...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: