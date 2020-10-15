Home Fashion Useful Prime Day Purchases Under $50 For Every Household
Useful Prime Day Purchases Under $50 For Every Household

With more than a million deals live worldwide, combing through all the best Prime Day 2020 deals is no easy a feat.

That’s why our shopping experts here at HuffPost Finds have been combing through Amazon’s list of Prime Day deals for several days in order to find you, our readers, the best deals you actually need to know about, from Black-owned businesses on Amazon to support on Prime Day, to small businesses you can shop on Amazon to alternative Prime Day deals that aren’t on Amazon at all.

With Prime Day and Black Friday only about five weeks apart this year, experts agree you might want to hold off on big electronics purchases like a TVs until those Black Friday sales roll around for the best bang for your bucks.

But that doesn’t mean you should skip Prime Day’s deals all together.

