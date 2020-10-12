Valorant Act 3 release date, Battle Pass, When does Act 3 start for Valorant?

There’s plenty being planned for when Valorant Act 3 comes out this week, although it won’t all be available on release day. Developers Riot Games have been upfront on what they have planned, including a new map and a new character. The good news is that most stuff will be available to try out this week, with the Battle Pass one of the main draws. Here’s what we know is coming next, and what’s worth waiting for with the launch of the new competitive season.

WHEN DOES VALORANT ACT 3 START THIS WEEK?

Developers Riot Games has confirmed that the Valorant Act 3 release date has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Fans should know that there’s plenty of stuff being planned for the week, gamers should know that a new Battle Pass and Ranked Season will be going live as well.

And while we don’t know exactly when Valorant Act 3 starts on October 13, we do know that the last time you can queue for a Ranked match before Act III starts in North America (NA) is at 4:30am PT.

There are reports that there will be a relatively short downtime and maintenance for Act 3, which could mean the Valorant update going live after 6am PT.

The way in which Riot Games patches Valorant, this should mean Act 3 going live in the afternoon in the UK.

However, until we know the official launch times, it will be worth keeping track of Valorant’s social media feeds.

A message from Riot Games adds: “Moving Icebox up from Episode 2 does come with a trade-off: we’ll be delaying the release of our newest Agent for two weeks (one patch cycle) after the start of Act III.