Vampire Diaries’ Matthew Davis Apologizes After Paul Wesley Twitter Spat

Mariah Cooper

Moving forward. Matthew Davis apologized for feuding with Paul Wesley after the former Vampire Diaries costars went head-to-head during the 2020 vice presidential debate.

“Hey everyone,” the Legally Blonde star, 42, tweeted on Thursday, October 8. “My apologize [sic] for getting snappy last night. It’s been so combative round here these days I find it’s making me edgy. So I’m very sorry if I upset anyone by being an a–hole last night.”

Davis concluded, “Anyhow, I’m told I need to watch the Social Dilemma,” referencing the 2020 Netflix documentary on the social media industry.

The Legacies star added on Friday, October 9, “Good morning. This is my twitter page. If you don’t like what I tweet you’re welcome to leave, and you don’t have to announce your exit.”

The spat began on Wednesday, October 7, when Davis expressed his frustration that Vice President Mike Pence wasn’t getting enough time to speak while debating Kamala Harris. In several since-deleted tweets, Wesley, 38, chimed in with his thoughts, which prompted the What About Brian alum to respond.

“It would also be nice if pence answered the question he was originally asked rather than deflecting,” Wesley tweeted.

Davis replied, “Paul likes to vote for criminals and losers, just like he did in 2016. Your opinion on the matter carries little weight as far as I’m concerned. Next.”

Wesley — who clarified he did not vote for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election — tried to lighten the mood with a Vampire Diaries joke. “Guys Alaric drank some vervain he’s losing it,” he tweeted, which referenced the herb used to protect characters from falling under a vampire’s influence on the fantasy CW drama.

Davis also called Wesley’s fans “super classy” and signaled his boredom writing “Yawn” in a separate post. The Late Bloomer star attempted to shut down the argument writing, “Lighten up baby boy u know u miss me. @ImMatthew_Davis love you buddy.”

The feud caused “Alaric” to trend on Twitter in reference to Davis’ character Alaric Saltzman — a vampire hunter seeking revenge for the death of his wife — on The Vampire Diaries. The show aired for eight seasons from September 2009 to March 2017. Alaric is also heavily featured in the show’s spinoff series Legacies, which is currently airing on the CW.

Wesley, for his part, portrayed Stefan Salvatore, one of Elena Gilbert’s (Nina Dobrev) main love interests.

