Vandal Arrested After Destroying Donald Trump's Hollywood Star (Again)
Vandal Arrested After Destroying Donald Trump's Hollywood Star (Again)

It’s election season in America, which means things can get pretty hectic, and it’s especially true for any Presidential election year, as people go back and forth on who to vote for. In 2020, voters have been expressing their support either for President Donald Trump or his opponent and former Vice President Joe Biden. Of course, it’s just as easy for people to voice their lack of support for the candidates, and in that vein, a man was recently arrested for completely destroying Trump’s Hollywood star, a crime he’s actually already been arrested for in the past.

