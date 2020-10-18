Home Celebrity Vanessa Bryant’s Daughters Natalia, 17 & Bianka, 3, Show Off Their Moves...
Celebrity

Vanessa Bryant’s Daughters Natalia, 17 & Bianka, 3, Show Off Their Moves On ‘Friday TikTok Night’

Natalia and Bianka Bryant took a moment to have some fun and bust some moves in new videos with basketball player Sabrina Ionescu on the night of Oct. 16 and their mom, Vanessa also made a cute appearance.

It looks like it was a fun ladies night for the the Bryant family and WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu on Oct 16! The daughters of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant, including Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 1, were all smiles while strutting their dance moves in the 22-year-old athlete’s new TikTok videos and it was adorable to see! Natalia took to her own Instagram to share the posts and the second one even included her mom getting in on the fun.

In the first video, Natalia can be seen pretending to reel herself into the shot while wearing a cute black dress and lip syncing and swaying to an upbeat track. Little Capri is also spotted while holding onto her big sister’s dress while wearing her own pink outfit. They’re then followed by Sabrina, who wore a black top and jeans, and a Minnie Mouse shirt-wearing Bianka who both smile and move their hands to the camera before the video ends. “our friday,” Natalia captioned the post.

She followed it up with her second video of the night and it featured her, Sabrina, and Vanessa all standing near each other before they flaunted more dance moves to a song .”about twerking. They started busting out laughing a few seconds in, proving they were having the best time. “It’s the making my mom laugh for me ♥️ #itstheruffleskirtforme,” Natalia wrote, referring to her mom’s stylish skirt, alongside the video.

The energetic girls’ videos were met with a lot of positive comments from Natalia’s followers shortly after she shared them. “Lol this is so cute!! Shake it ladies!! 🙌❤️,” one follower wrote. “You guys are the cutest 💕,” another shared while a third admitted, “seeing these videos make me happy 💕💕🥺🤞🏾.”

Although the two videos are truly memorable, they’re not the first ones the Bryant girls have been in with Sabrina. The close family friend posted a TikTok video with them in Sept. and it was every bit as incredible as the latest ones. In it, they bopped to Sean Paul‘s “Temperature” while clapping their hands. They also added what looked like a bottle of spices to add their own sound to the beat.

