Vanessa Hudgens Brings A Spooky ‘Vibe’ In New Black Widow Halloween Costume

Erin Silvia

Vanessa Hudgens took to Instagram to celebrate Halloween a few weeks early with two incredibly gorgeous photos of herself posing as an impressive and sexy black widow who was ‘searching for her vamp daddy’.

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, is getting major attention for an incredibly spooky and eye-catching Halloween costume that she debuted on Instagram on Oct. 9! The actress was dressed up as a “black widow” in a tight figure-flattering black dress with a low neckline in two new snapshots and looked absolutely incredible. She also showed off long black locks that had tight high rolled curls in the front, with the look, and makeup that was on point and included dark red lipstick and black eyeliner.

“🕷THE BLACK WIDOW 🕷 made some Halloween magic by the insanely talented @franzszony ,
@michellehebertofficial on the gorgeous gown, mua @shablamgela, and coiffure @hisvintagetouch,” she captioned the first pic, which showed her giving a scary face with her eyes wide while standing in front of a red background and a black life-sized spider web. “What. A. Damn. Vibe. Also have something fun coming for y’all….😈🎃 ALSO Halloween playlist in my story.”

Vanessa’s second pic showed a close-up of her face in the costume. She has her head tilted back with her mouth slightly open and is looking off to the side. “Searching for her vamp daddy 😈🖤,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Once the photos went public, it didn’t take long for Vanessa’s fans to compliment them in the comments section. “I love this!” one exclaimed while another simply but effectively wrote, “Wow.” Others left red lip and red heart emojis.

Vanessa’s latest Halloween costume isn’t the first one she’s shared this year. The High School Musical star celebrated the beginning of Oct. by sharing a different costume that had her looking like a glorious version of Catwoman. The brunette beauty posed in a black catsuit and matching black head piece, which included pointy ears and a cut-out mask section that went over her eyes, letting them peek through.

She was kneeling on a couch in the pics and was joined by her friend, DJ and singer GG Magree, who was also wearing a catsuit and laying across the couch and on her leg. “Happy October 1st my ghoulish friends #Vhalloweeny,” Vanessa captioned the post.

