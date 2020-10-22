Home Celebrity Vanessa Hudgens Dances With A Pixel Whip In Witchy Halloween-Themed Video —...
Vanessa Hudgens Dances With A Pixel Whip In Witchy Halloween-Themed Video — Watch

When we say Vanessa Hudgens loves Halloween, we mean it! The former ‘HSM’ shared a new video dancing in her kitchen in celebration of spooky season.

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, has a new hobby — and it involves her pixel whip! The actress, who is a self-confessed Halloween fanatic, is absolutely thriving during spooky season and took to Instagram to show off the latest skills she’s picked up. “New hobby,” she captioned her October 21 video, which showed her dancing with a green pixel whip in her kitchen. The iconic song, “I Put A Spell On You” played in the background, as she rocked a black graphic tee, fishnet stockings, and thigh-high black socks.

The former High School Musical star dressed up her look with black necklaces, and her honey highlighted hair worn in a super high ponytail. ‘Who is this new darker Vanessa hudgens and why do I like her so much better,” one fan joked, while another commented, “yas yas yas, love to see it.” The singer contorted the light up whip around her body, under her leg, and over her head — and did so flawlessly!

Vanessa Hudgens seriously loves Halloween. Image: MEGA

Fans are obsessing over Vanessa’s Halloween looks this year. We may be in lockdown amid a global pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped her from getting all dressed up with nowhere to go. She kicked off the season on October 1 with a sexy Catwoman suit. The DC Comics outfit was complete with a whip, and her DJ pal GG Magree, wore a matching suit. “Happy October 1st my ghoulish friends,” she wrote, adding a string of spooky-themed emojis and a hashtag that read, “#Vhalloweeny.”

Less than two weeks later she dressed up as a “black widow” in a figure-hugging black dress. Vanessa showed off her long raven tresses that were styled into high rolled curls in the front, and were complemented by a spooky makeup look that included dark red lipstick and black eyeliner. If this is what Vanessa’s doing pre-Halloween, we can’t wait to see how she dresses on the 31st!

