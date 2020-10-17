Home Celebrity Vanessa Hudgens Does Squats, Weight Lifting & More During Intense Workout In...
Vanessa Hudgens Does Squats, Weight Lifting & More During Intense Workout In Crop Top & Leggings

Erin Silvia

Vanessa Hudgens showed off some impressive moves with her friend GG Magree during a fun but powerful workout routine at a gym in a new video, and had her adorable dog Darla come along for the ride.

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, gave her fans a glimpse of how she stays fit and strong in a new workout video that includes her BFF GG Magree! The actress took to her YouTube channel to share the new almost three minute clip on Oct. 16 and in it, she and GG take on some hardcore exercise moves that include squats, lifting weights, and showing off cardio dances all while joined by her precious dog Darla. The girls looked like they were having the time of their lives when they didn’t stop flashing smiles throughout the session and their epic nonstop laughing fits proved getting in that daily activity can be a ton of fun!

“And this is why @ggmagree and I are best friends. Go to my YouTube to see the full vid ❤️,” Vanessa captioned a teaser clip of the video on her Instagram page. In addition to wowing with their strength and energy, the High School Musical star and the blonde beauty got attention for their stylish crop tops and leggings. Vanessa opted for a white top and light green leggings while GG went with a black top and dark gray leggings.

Once Vanessa shared the post promoting the video, her fans quickly took to the comments section to leave her some kind and enthusiastic words. “don’t get me wrong but I couldn’t take my eyes off Darla while I was watching the whole video😭,” one fan wrote about the cute pooch. “Vanessa is good for health !! Full support from France !! 🍷🙃💈😎😇,” another gushed while a third called the gals “beautiful.”

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens showing off her fit frame at a previous event. (AP)

Before her workout moment, Vanessa got attention for sharing some incredible Halloween-themed pics of herself dressed up like a black widow spider. She was wearing a long black dress with a plunging neckline, in the photos, and had her dark hair down with some sections up in high rolled curls in the front. She also wore a stunning makeup look that included dark red lipstick and black eyeliner as she posed in front of a bright red background with a black web.

Whether she’s getting in the athletic spirit or preparing for one of the spookiest days of the year, Vanessa seems to look great in whatever videos and pics she decides to share of herself! We look forward to seeing more posts in the future!

