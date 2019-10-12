Vaping health risks: E-cigarettes could leave 90,000 seriously ill or dead

They believe vaping is so dangerous that Britain should follow the lead of other countries and clamp down or ban it. Professor Peter Hajeck, of the Wolfson Institute Of Preventive Medicine in London, warned the UK’s 3.6 million users that vaping is not safe. It follows 14 deaths in the US this year and two cases of deadly lung disease in the UK linked to vaping.

The use of e-cigarettes has divided health experts, with some, including Public Health England, highlighting their potential to help people quit smoking. Others fear they may be as deadly as cigarettes and a gateway to smoking for youngsters.

Prof Hajeck stressed: “Vaping isn’t safe. We don’t know the long-term risks and non-smokers should not use e-cigarettes, though the risk is far less than smoking.”

He said up to 90,000 vapers may go on to develop serious or potentially fatal health problems.

Prof Martin McKee, of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, said: “The UK is out of step with other countries which are banning them. They contain ingredients that may be safe as food ingredients but most have never been tested for inhalation. When combined and heated they can produce new, noxious substances.

“They should not be widely available as retail products and should only be used under strict medical supervision.” England’s former chief medical officer last month raised fears that vaping is “a as bad cigarettes’ ticking time bomb” which could do long-term harm.

Prof Dame Sally Davies spoke out just before President Donald Trump revealed plans to ban flavoured vaping products. Prof Stanton Glantz, director of the Center for Tobacco Control Research at the University of California, said: “Your health authorities in England are walking round with rose-tinted glasses.

“The idea that vaping would be a good thing and less dangerous than cigarettes is not only crazy, it is blind to the evidence. They are as dangerous as cigarettes.”