Venom 2: Did Tom Hardy just tease a Tom Holland Spider-Man crossover?

After few weeks in limbo, Disney and Sony finally managed to agree on a deal for Spider-Man to remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for now. Meanwhile, Sony have their own Marvel universe on the side, having been kicked off with Tom Hardy’s Venom. Fans will know the symbiote as a major Spider-Man villain, but this incarnation is yet to come into contact with the Web-Slinger. No doubt Sony have plans for such a clash to happen eventually, but is it coming sooner rather than later?

Earlier this week, Tom Hardy posted a picture of himself dressed in the Avengers Infinity War Iron Spider costume. A fan page spotted this, reposted it and wrote: "Tommy deleted this from instagram." The fact that Hardy deleted the post is certainly interesting but is it anything more than a joke? While it's unlikely at this stage that Spider-Man will be in Venom 2 due to the renewed deal with Disney, perhaps Hardy's teasing a future crossover that's yet to be announced? Maybe after 2020's Venom 2, his villain will enter the MCU for 2021's Spider-Man 3? Meanwhile, Andy Serkis has been announced as Venom 2's director.