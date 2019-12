Victoria uploaded another photo of Harper and Cruz, along with their other two children, Brooklyn, 20, and Romeo, 17, surrounded by their new Godparents.

Eva Longoria, Marc Anthony, hairdresser Ken Paves and sports agent David Gardner were seen in the picture beaming away to the camera.

Victoria gushed: “I couldn’t be more proud of my children and thankful to my family, and the most wonderful Godparents.

“We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses.”