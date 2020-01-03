Victoria Beckham speaks out on ‘strict’ rule for her and David in candid family admission

She continued: “Yes, I’m up early working out but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime. We’re very strict about that when we’re in London – at 6pm we are all together, eating dinner, talking about our days.”

Victoria and David currently reside in the capital with their children – sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper, seven.

The former Spice Girl and professional footballer tied the knot in a lavish ceremony 20 years ago, 18 months after they confirmed their engagement.

Meanwhile, the fashion designer seemingly appeared to be in a reflective mood as the new year approached.

