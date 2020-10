By

Following their day out yesterday, David, 45, also posted pictures online, in view of his 64.7 million followers.

He could be seen on the picture-sharing site foraging for fruit and collecting leaves with his youngest child in order to make an Autumnal wreath for their home.

“Never thought I’d enjoy foraging as much as this, but don’t worry I wasn’t alone I was with my pretty lady #HarperSeven. Autumn wreath making @daylesfordfarm,” the former footballer captioned his post.