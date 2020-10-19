Home World Viking fan smashed girlfriend's skull with axe after finding her in bed...
Viking fan smashed girlfriend's skull with axe after finding her in bed with son

staronline@reachplc.com (Michael Moran)

A man who developed a bizarre obsession with Norse warriors after watching the hit TV series Vikings is on the run after allegedly smashing his girlfriend’s skull in with one of his collection of axes.

Angela del Pilar Ferro Gaitan, 30, was found severely wounded after her twelve-year-old son called police to their home in Bogota, Colombia, on Saturday, October 17.

She told officers that her boyfriend Miguel Camilo Parra had hit her several times in the head with an axe while in a fit of jealous rage.

Camilo fled the scene immediately after the attack, telling Angela’s son that if he told anyone what had happened, he too would be attacked.

However as soon as he could, the child called police and an ambulance, and Angela was rushed to hospital.

One of the axe wounds was so deep that it almost severed a key blood vessel near the centre of Angela’s brain

Oscar Salazar, a friend of the victim, uploaded a number of photos to Facebook which showed Angela’s horrendous injuries.

He said: “The doctor told Angela that it was a total miracle that she was alive and conscious.

“There are seven wounds, of those seven, two are very blunt, one broke her skull, and almost hit a vein in the middle of her brain.”

Doctors found evidence of seven distinct blows from an axe

Salazar went on to say that Angela told him she had been planning to leave her Vikings-obsessed boyfriend because of his increasingly violent behaviour.

She said that over the eight months she had lived with Camilo she had become increasingly worried about his attitude towards her son.

The cause of the increasingly violent attacks was reportedly his insane jealousy and irrational belief that she was seeing someone else, telling her repeatedly: “You either love me or you don’t love me.”

The final outburst occurred after he came home and found his girlfriend and her son sleeping in his bed.

She told several people that she feared for her life but had not managed to break away and neighbours and friends said they did not really believe he could be capable of such violence after repeatedly telling everybody how much he loved her.

The young woman is reportedly stable and recovering despite horrific injuries.

After police searched the crime scene they found that Camilo been inspired by his Vikings mania to amass a huge collection of axes, and had also started styling himself after the fictional Norsemen, growing his hair long and even lightening his skin in selfies in order to look more Scandinavian.

If you have been affected by issues of domestic violence or coercive control you can call Refuge‘s 24-Hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline for free. The number is 0808 2000 247

