Virgil van Dijk injury: What is a Grade 3 ACL tear? How long will Liverpool star miss?

An ACL tear is an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament, which is located in the knee.

“Van Dijk was required to be substituted and further assessment on the injury has revealed an operation will be needed.”

A statement from Liverpool read: “The centre-back damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after six minutes at Goodison Park.

A description on their website reads: “Because the regrowth takes time, it may be six months or more before an athlete can return to sports after surgery.”

According to OrthoInfo, it can take at least six months to recover from an ACL injury.

“Following surgery, Van Dijk will begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical team to enable him to reach full fitness as soon as possible.”

“No specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage,” the club said.

He wrote on Twitter: “This afternoon I met with a leading consultant to start the process of planning the finer details of my rehabilitation following the incident yesterday.

“I’m now fully focused on my recovery and will do everything I can to be back as quickly as possible.

“Despite the obvious disappointment I’m a firm believer that within difficulty lies opportunity and with God’s help I’m going to make sure I return better, fitter and stronger than ever before.

“In football, as in life, I believe everything happens for a reason and it’s important to try and keep level headed whether going through the highs or the lows. With the support of my wife, kids, family and everyone at Liverpool, I’m ready for the challenge ahead.

“I’d like to thank everyone for the messages of support, it’s meant a huge amount to me and my family, and I’ll now be doing everything possible to support my team-mates in any way I can ahead of a big few weeks ahead as I take my own recovery day by day. I’ll be back.”

