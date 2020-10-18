Home Tech Virgin Media has an important new feature, but switching it on will...
Virgin Media has an important new feature, but switching it on will cost you

Virgin Media is now offering customers unlimited security across their devices for a small extra fee each month. According to research conducted by the Internet Service Provider (ISP), Britons cough-up an average of £50 a month to rectify problems that could’ve been avoided if they had protected their gadgets and devices. With the arrival of its new comprehensive security package, Virgin Media wants to save its customers from paying anything close to that.

The new add-on for broadband, mobile phone and telly customers is powered by security firm F-Secure. Known as Virgin Media Internet Security, the new software bundle includes a truckload of different protections. Virgin Media is including parental controls to keep children safe online, as well as automatic virus, malware, ransomware and spyware protection. There’s also safety features to protect users while online banking, shopping or surfing the internet, Virgin Media claims.

Once you’re all set-up, Virgin Media says the Internet Security package will continue to run in the background.

To get the extra protection, Virgin Media customers will need to spend an extra £3 a month, or £30 a year. Virgin Media Internet Security is available across all Android, iOS, Windows (PC) and Mac devices, with the option to sign up for a free 3 month trial before committing to an annual plan.

So, there aren’t a lot of gadgets in your home that won’t benefit from the extra layer of security provided by the teams at F-Secure.

If you’re interested, Virgin Media customers need to request the service and install Virgin Media Internet Security on all of their devices for full protection. According to the fibre firm, “customers also have the flexibility to choose the devices they want to protect, so if they change or lose their device they can simply move or re-install Virgin Media Internet Security onto another one.” In other words, if you switch from an iPhone to an Android device, you’ll be able to switch one of your named devices to ensure your new smartphone is protected.

Executive Director of Product at Virgin Media, Annie Brooks said: “Life is busy and it’s easy to overlook the importance of device security until it’s too late, which is why we want to make it easier for our customers to keep all of their devices safe and secure. For the same price as a cup of coffee, Virgin Media customers can go about their day with the extra peace of mind that all of their devices, as well as those belonging to their family, are safe and protected.”

