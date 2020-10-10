Home Tech Virgin Media may finally copy Sky Q's best feature with a blockbuster...
Tech

Virgin Media may finally copy Sky Q's best feature with a blockbuster TV upgrade

0

Virgin Media could copy one of Sky Q’s best features (Image: VIRGIN MEDIA • SKY)

With a cabinet brimming with awards, it’s clear that the Sky Q box is leading the way when it comes to bringing TV channels, on-demand boxsets, streaming services and blockbuster live sport fixture into your living room. Perhaps one of the best features of Sky Q is the clever Sky Q Mini boxes, which link wirelessly to the main set-up box and allow content to be viewed in other rooms without needing to run miles of cables through your home.

Related articles

The Sky Q Mini box can also set recordings on the main Sky Q box, has its own suggestions based on your viewing history and can pick up where you left off watching in another room.

It’s a very clever feature, but now it seems Virgin Media could be about to rival the satellite firm with something very similar for its TV V6 customers. That’s because Virgin has just announced the launch of an all-new TV 360 service in Ireland with the company boasting that this new connected entertainment platform delivers the most advanced and innovative TV service yet.

Along with a redesigned main set-top box, TV 360 also includes “mini” devices which, judging by the pictures, really are mini. About the size of the palm of your hands, these mini devices look closer to a Roku box, or Chromecast than the Sky Q Mini, which does take up a considerable amount of room on the chest of drawers.

READ MORE: Your next Virgin Media bill could be a shock, but not in the way you might expect

- Advertisement -

How the new Virgin Media mini box could look (Image: LIBERTY GLOBAL)

These new wireless devices from Virgin should allow customers to easily view content in other rooms without any hassle or complicated installation – the current way to do this in the UK to have another giant V6 box plugged into the wall.

Along with those mini boxes, Virgin Media in Ireland also says its 360 service is backed by new functionality including Voice Search and Control, an updated user interface. All of these flashy new updates are combined with the current offering from Virgin Media, which includes access to almost all Sky channels, on-demand boxsets and movies, as well as streaming apps like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video – something Sky Q is sorely missing.

Using this device could also save some money as the new box is one of the firm’s most environmentally-friendly to date with a 64 percent reduction in energy consumption over Virgin Media’s previous kit, the company says.

Speaking about TV 360 Paul Higgins, Vice President of Commercial, Virgin Media Ireland said: “The arrival of our new Virgin TV 360 platform is fantastic news for our customers. We’ve been working hard to ensure we bring the best entertainment offering across all our services, with the ultimate TV experience.

“Powered by our award-winning broadband network, Virgin TV 360 will change the way viewers enjoy all their favourite programming. From seamless viewing to personalised profiles, customers can now embrace our most advanced TV service ever. And with multi-viewing available through our mini boxes, and advanced parental control options, this is really is the perfect way to watch TV for the whole family.”

So, when will this arrive in the UK? That’s still a mystery. In fact, we’re not even sure that Virgin Media plans to bring this kit to the UK at all. There have been some reports to suggest that Virgin is looking to test TV 360 with a select number of customers in the UK, but these have not been confirmed.

When contacted by Express.co.uk, Virgin Media said it didn’t have anything to announce right now.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe Atmosphere of One of The Hottest Exoplanets in The Galaxy Is Full of Metal
Next articlePoland's Iga Swiatek Wins French Open

RELATED ARTICLES

Tech

Google's new Gmail redesign has left users furious

0
After weeks of hints and teases, Google has finally unveiled its all-new Gmail design. And Gmail users aren't pleased. Clearly taking inspiration from the...
Read more
Tech

Pixel 5 is out of stock, here's why that could spell bad news for the iPhone 12

0
Google Pixel 5 – the latest smartphone from the search firm – has sold-out before its launch. Announced at the end of last month,...
Read more
Tech

Google bans over 240 rule-breaking android apps and you need to delete them now

0
Google has banned another 240 apps from its Play Store (Image: GETTY • GOOGLE)Another week and yet another Android warning has just been issued. This...
Read more
Tech

Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE Review: Better Features, Worse Battery

0
Adrienne So I should mention I didn’t use the Solo Loop. Apple’s newest accessory is a fastener- and buckle-less silicone handcuff to hold the watch...
Read more
Tech

Robots Are Stringing Together These Adidas Running Shoes

0
Matt Burgess, WIRED UK For the past three years, the world of running has been obsessed with one technology: carbon-fiber plates. The springy plates...
Read more
Tech

The World's First Smart Auto-Navigation & Fast Wireless Charging Car Mount

0
    NEW YORK, NY, October 07, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ -- Recently, more people prefer to use a smartphone navigation system than a regular car navigation. The...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

England boss Gareth Southgate fears Euro 2020 cancelation because of coronavirus

Sports 0
Gareth Southgate fears that the Euro 2020 finals may never happen because of the continuing threat of coronavirus.The finals were postponed by 12 months...
Read more

Trump’s Covid recovery puts MAGA on steroids

US 0
Tina Nguyen Meanwhile, Trump’s flurry of activity was being received differently across much of the rest of the country. Some, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, wondered...
Read more

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow on besting the Yankees in Game 5 to advance to ALCS

Sports 0
Tyler Glasnow after the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 win over the Yankees talks about Mike Brosseau's homer, his pitching performance, the bullpen, facing...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: