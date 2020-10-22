Virginia Author and Breast Cancer Survivor, Terrie Childress, Releases Her Newest God-Inspired Title, DETOURED

By





BRIDGEWATER, VA, October 22, 2020 /24-7PressRelease/ — What if sitting in the passenger seat is really where you learn how to drive? Releasing today in her latest book entitled, DETOURED – My Ride Through Cancer with God as Chauffeur, Terrie Childress answers that question at the turn of every page of her emotional ride through a breast cancer diagnosis twenty-two years in the making. From her hectic daily marathon serving as an elementary school reading specialist, to God’s reveal of that necessary training, Childress shares how God used her everyday walk, struggles, and words to navigate her through the unimaginable turns of this disease with Him at the wheel. With each ‘stop’ bringing into clearer focus the vulnerability of human life.

In this poignant, spiritual, and page-turning memoir, DETOURED – My Ride Through Cancer with God as Chauffeur is told with a blend of mystery, drama, humor and suspense chronicling Childress’s breast cancer journey full of ‘bumps’ and blessings. From the lone couch, to the diagnosis, inside the arms of her loving husband, through the operating room doors, to the ‘dropping of the ball’ test results, this story will keep anyone who has ever traveled a rocky road, buckled in and steered safely across. Just keep your eyes on that road and watch what God will do! “Your GPS (God Positioning System) is going to get you exactly where you need to go. And He promises to be with you every step of the way.”

Terrie Childress is a six-year breast cancer survivor, a freelance grant writer, a retired educator, a proud member of The Women’s Committee supporting and fundraising for breast health programs and care at a community hospital, and a firm believer that some of life’s greatest blessings are found in detours! Terrie is the author of A Blade of Grass, A Drop of Water, a chapter book for young readers and aspiring scientists, and “The Solar System—Worlds Around Us!” a poetic story published for Wee Ones Magazine. This is her first book for adults. Terrie lives with her husband and their golden retriever in Virginia. And, like her dog, life is golden!

Buy your copy today at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or Books-A-Million!

