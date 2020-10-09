Vital Chrome update is released by Google – check your web browser now

If you use Google Chrome it’s worth checking your browser settings right away. Google has just begun releasing its new Chrome 86 update and although there’s no jazzy new features or big redesign it does bring some vital security upgrades to the popular browser.

Chrome 86 includes numerous improvements for both desktop and smartphone users such as checking to see if passwords saved within the browser have been involved in any breaches.

If an anything worrying is spotted you’ll now be alerted instantly and advised to change your password.

That may not sound new but Chrome 86 takes you straight to the password or security page of the hacked site making it simple to lock things down.

Another nice feature checks and shares uncommon URLs in real-time with users then instantly alerted if Google thinks the website being visited could be dangerous.

When logging into websites, Chrome also offers a new “Safety Tip” alert for spoof URLs that look very similar to the real thing with a pop-up window saying “Did you mean… ?” This should stop unsuspecting web users stumbling across fake phishing sites.

