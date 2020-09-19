Home Health Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms: The sign in your ears you could lack...
Health

Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms: The sign in your ears you could lack the vital vitamin

0

{authortext}

“Vitamin B12 is combined with a protein called intrinsic factor in your stomach. This mix of vitamin B12 and intrinsic factor is then absorbed into the body in part of the gut called the distal ileum.

“Pernicious anaemia causes your immune system to attack the cells in your stomach that produce the intrinsic factor, which means your body is unable to absorb vitamin B12.”

Some people may develop vitamin B12 deficiency as a result of not getting enough B12 from their diet.

The health body continues: “A diet that includes meat, fish and dairy products usually provides enough vitamin B12, but people who do not regularly eat these foods, such as those following a vegan diet or who have a generally very poor diet, can become deficient.”

Source:Daily Express :: Health Feed

- Advertisement -
Previous articleUS Open leaderboard 2020: Live golf scores, results from Saturday's Round 3
Next articleWhy Leaving ‘RHOA’ Was The ‘Right’ Decision For Nene Leakes & Why She May Return In The Future

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

How to live longer: Hot chilli peppers protect against cancers and boosts longevity

Newslanes - 0
Now more than ever, finding ways to live a healthy and happy life have become insurmountable. Spice lovers rejoice as numerous studies have found...
Read more
Health

Hair loss treatment: An ancient oil to unplug hair follicles to increase hair growth

Newslanes - 0
When it comes to combating the dreaded hair loss condition, tea tree essential oil could be one of the most inexpensive and natural ways to help stimulate hair growth....
Read more
Health

Trump admin begins shipping rapid coronavirus tests to states

Newslanes - 0
By David Lim The first shipments, totaling 6.5 million tests, will be sent this week, and the amount each state receives will be based on...
Read more
Health

How to reverse type 2 diabetes

Newslanes - 0
There is no guarantee you can reverse diabetes, but you can improve some of the symptoms by changing your lifestyle. It’s important to do...
Read more
Health

Dementia symptoms – do you smell that? It could signal brain decline

Newslanes - 0
Other risk factors According to the Alzheimer's Society, there are a few studies that suggest birth relatives of a family member with DLB may be...
Read more
Health

Coronavirus symptoms update: What are COVID toes? Symptoms to spot and how to treat them

Newslanes - 0
As COVID-19 cases continue to surge around the UK and the rest of the world, health officials continually update what we know about how...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Source: Earl Thomas likely to sign with Texans

Sports Newslanes - 0
5:20 PM ET The Houston Texans are bringing in safety Earl Thomas for a workout, and his signing this week is more likely than not,...
Read more

Mahomes fastest in history to 10K passing yards

Sports Newslanes - 0
9:26 PM ET Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes became the fastest player to collect 10,000 career passing yards in Monday night's game against the...
Read more

O’Connor: The Lamar Jackson-Patrick Mahomes rivalry isn’t one yet

Sports Newslanes - 0
12:12 AM ET Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are many things -- quarterbacks, playmakers, artists and friends. But right now, one thing they are most...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming Newslanes - 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment Newslanes - 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science Newslanes - 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: