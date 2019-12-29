Vitamin D warning: How often do you pee? Sign you've taken too many supplements

The body creates vitamin D from direct sunlight on the skin when being outdoors, but during the autumn and winter months, many people are at risk of not getting enough vitamin D.

To make sure the body’s getting enough vitamin D during these months, health officials recommend taking a daily supplement.

But taking too many vitamin D supplements can lead to problems. According to Mayo Clinic, one of the main consequences of vitamin D “toxicity” is frequent urination.

Vitamin D is fat soluble which means it can’t be excreted through urination. If you take too much, it can cause the blood to retain calcium, leading to a condition known as hypercalcemia (excessive levels of calcium in the blood).

