Volcano news: Study indicates ’stressed’ volcanoes ‘influences future collapses and erupti

The study has detailed for the first time exactly how volcano experience stress – and it may have profound implications for guarding against future volcano collapses. Volcanologists consider such collapses to be the the worst-case scenario during volcanic eruption events. These can trigger deadly tsunamis and devastating pyroclastic flows – a recent example being 1980’s notorious Mount Saint Helens explosion.

Dr Sam Thiele, of Monash University School of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment and the landmark study’s lead author, believes such eruptions can only prevented only by learning more about volcanoes.

He said: ”These events are very difficult to predict because we often don’t know what is happening inside active volcanoes, and what forces might make them unstable.

“Research on volcano growth helps us to understand these internal processes and the associated forces that could trigger a deadly collapse or eruption.”

The research team used drones to create an extremely high-res map of the now-dormant volcano on La Palma’s internal structure.

