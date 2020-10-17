Home Science Volcano news: Study indicates ’stressed’ volcanoes ‘influences future collapses and erupti
Science

Volcano news: Study indicates ’stressed’ volcanoes ‘influences future collapses and erupti

0

The study has detailed for the first time exactly how volcano experience stress – and it may have profound implications for guarding against future volcano collapses. Volcanologists consider such collapses to be the the worst-case scenario during volcanic eruption events. These can trigger deadly tsunamis and devastating pyroclastic flows – a recent example being 1980’s notorious Mount Saint Helens explosion.

{%=o.title%}

]]>

Dr Sam Thiele, of Monash University School of Earth, Atmosphere and Environment and the landmark study’s lead author, believes such eruptions can only prevented only by learning more about volcanoes.

Research on volcano growth helps us to understand these internal processes and the associated forces that could trigger a deadly collapse or eruption

Dr Sam Thiele

He said: ”These events are very difficult to predict because we often don’t know what is happening inside active volcanoes, and what forces might make them unstable.

“Research on volcano growth helps us to understand these internal processes and the associated forces that could trigger a deadly collapse or eruption.”

The research team used drones to create an extremely high-res map of the now-dormant volcano on La Palma’s internal structure.

READ MORE: Yellowstone volcano eruption: USGS explains ‘global consequences’ of a potential eruption

- Advertisement -

Volcano news: Stress can play a significant role in triggering cataclysmic eruptions (Image: Getty)

Volcano news: Collapses are considered to be the the worst-case scenario during volcanic eruption events (Image: Getty)

Using this, they were able to measure the width of hundreds of thousands of cracks created from flowing magma during past eruptions.

This allowed the researchers to approximate the enormous forces occurring within the volcano.

The volcanologists were then able to demonstrate such power was capable of slowly building.

This energy was then found responsible for making the volcano “stressed” and disturbingly unstable.

- Advertisement -

Volcano news: Research on volcano growth helps experts understand these internal processes (Image: Getty)

After estimating the volcanic cracks’ width through which magma flowed, they were able to work out the forces involved – which could in theory help predict future volcanic eruptions.

The rocky features mapped by the study are formed when molten intrusions, known as dykes, solidify to form a framework.

These often lie inside an otherwise relatively weak structure mostly made-up of stratified lava and ash.

Professor Sandy Cruden, study co-author also the Monash University, said: “This is one of the first studies to look at the long-term effects of magma movement within a volcano.

DON’T MISS
Standing on the edge of world’s volcanic wonders
Yellowstone supervolcano: Scientific experiment triggers earthquakes 
Yellowstone: NASA monitoring park for ‘eruption indicators’

Related articles

- Advertisement -

“We found that volcanoes gradually become ‘stressed’ by repeated movement of this magma, potentially destabilising the whole volcano, influencing future collapses and eruptions.”

The study’s publication coincides with news an African volcano is seeing lava rise at worrying levels.

Nyiragongo, a volcano sitting in-between Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, has its lava lake filling at a concerning speed.

Volcano news: The research team used drones to create an extremely high-res map of the now-dormant volcano (Image: Express)

Related articles

A Goma Volcano Observatory team’s analysis estimates catastrophe could occur in just four years.

They also cautioned an earthquake could result in an apocalyptic explosion.

Dario Tedesco, volcanologist at Luigi Vanvitelli University of Campania said: “This is the most dangerous volcano in the world.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWoW Shadowlands release date latest and World of Warcraft pre-patch update
Next articleGisele Bundchen, 40, Rocks High-Waisted Daisy Dukes While Gardening With Daughter Vivian, 7

RELATED ARTICLES

Science

Archaeology news: 4,000-year 'evidence' could prove Abraham was real, Bible expert claims

0
Two of the world's biggest religions - Christianity and Islam - can find their roots in the person of Abraham, the patriarch of the...
Read more
Science

In the US, 50 States Could Mean 50 Vaccine Rollout Strategies

0
Maryn McKenna Sometime in the next months—before the end of the year, according to optimists, or more likely early in 2021—the United States will have...
Read more
Science

The Preexisting Conditions of the Coronavirus Pandemic

0
Adam Rogers A massive new accounting of the health of humans on Earth, collating and inferring stats on hundreds of diseases and injuries across 204...
Read more
Science

Two High-Speed Pieces of Space Junk Just Narrowly Missed a Major Collision

0
MORGAN MCFALL-JOHNSEN, Business Insider A dead Soviet satellite and a discarded Chinese rocket body sped toward each other in space this week, but avoided a...
Read more
Science

Treatment and Vaccine Trials are Halted, US Cases Rise, and More Coronavirus News

0
Eve Sneider Treatment and vaccine trials are halted, the US forges ahead with its decentralized response, and new revelations about American society and institutions underscore...
Read more
Science

Even The Deepest Parts of The Ocean Are Slowly Beginning to Warm

0
Carly Cassella Global warming is beginning to penetrate even the deepest parts of our oceans.   While the surfaces of these vast bodies of water have absorbed...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Pregnant Ashley Tisdale reveals sex of baby with a cake: 'JUST as rewarding as fireworks but SAFER'

Celebrity 0
Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French are expecting a baby girl. The former High School Musical star on Friday shared several snapshots of the couple...
Read more

Vasiliy Lomachenko might have saved his best ever for Teofimo Lopez

Sports 0
staronline@reachplc.com (Chris McKenna) Vasiliy Lomachenko reckons we haven't even seen the best of him yet. That's the man who has won two Olympic gold medals and...
Read more

HHS lawyer: Trump’s drug cards could violate election law

US 0
Dan Diamond Meanwhile, Charrow and his office late last week instructed administration officials to seek guidance from the DOJ's public integrity section, which deals with...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: