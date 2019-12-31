VW car recall: Popular Polo model sold online with potentially dangerous fault says Which?

Volkswagen Group issued a recall on 76,000 vehicles last year after the discovery of a seat belt defect.

In May 2018 the Finnish magazine Tekniikan Maalima found the middle rear-seat belts on the cars could snap if the car suddenly changes direction.



According to Which?, after that fault came to light, the German manufacturer contacted around 12,000 owners.

However, according to Which? the group continued to sell around another 55,000 cars with a plastic cable that reduced the risk in a temporary fix.

