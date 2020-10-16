Home Sports Waino nominated for community service-based Marvin Miller Award
Sports

Waino nominated for community service-based Marvin Miller Award

0

Adam Wainwright, a five-time nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for his worldwide humanitarian efforts, has been nominated for another community-service based honor, the Marvin Miller Award.

The award is among the Players’ Choice Awards, which will be announced Oct. 22, and recognizes the player whom other players “most respect based on his leadership on the field and in the community.”

The other two nominees are Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward (a former Cardinal) and Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

Wainwright, 39, was the ace of the St. Louis staff in the shortened 2020 season, going 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA in 10 games (all starts).

Wainwright’s charitable foundation, Big League Impact, provides basic needs including food, clean water, medical care and shelter to needy people around the world. The organization ramped up its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, raising additional funds and providing meals to those in need across the U.S. and Canada. Locally, the initiative raised $ 122,250 for Operation Food Search, Crisis Aid and the St. Louis Area Foodbank, resulting in more than 200,000 meals being distributed across the St. Louis area.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDavid Bowie earnings: Who earns David Bowie's royalties? How much?
Next articleType 2 diabetes: This painful and unusual toilet habit could signal high blood sugars

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Why Tyronn Lue is ready to get the most out of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and the Clippers

0
Jordan Greer The Clippers are coming off a tumultuous season in which their players never truly meshed despite the team racking up several wins. Tyronn Lue...
Read more
Sports

NASCAR drivers talk Clint Bowyer's legacy as his surprise retirement approaches

0
Dan Bernstein Clint Bowyer will leave his No. 14 NASCAR car after the 2020 season as one of the most popular drivers in the Cup Series circuit.His...
Read more
Sports

Randy Arozarena stays hot at the plate, but Astros hold off Rays in Game 4 of ALCS

0
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Although Randy Arozarena is having an undeniably incredible postseason, he can’t always carry the Tampa Bay Rays’ offense all by...
Read more
Sports

NHL free agency rumors: Joe Thornton playing in Switzerland, Maple Leafs next?

0
Jackie Spiegel With the uncertainty of the next season, we'll call it the 2021 season now, Joe Thornton has opted to lace up his skates...
Read more
Sports

Randy Arozarena discusses his 2-run homer after Rays’ Game 4 loss to Astros

0
Randy Arozarena discusses his 2-run homer after the Tampa Bay Rays' Game 4 loss to the Houston Astros.
Read more
Sports

Deontay Wilder refuses to give up on Tyson Fury despite Gypsy King's UK plan

0
staronline@reachplc.com (Chris McKenna) Deontay Wilder has not given up hope of facing Tyson Fury this year. The American's team want talks to thrash out a deal...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Nadiya Hussain: Bake Off winner on being 'emotionally in the right place' to adopt a child

Celebrity 0
While her Bake Off days are in the past, the 35-year-old is currently hosting her very own show on BBC Two, Nadiya Bakes. She began...
Read more

Type 2 diabetes: This painful and unusual toilet habit could signal high blood sugars

Health 0
Another warning sign of type 2 diabetes causing unusual toilet habits includes gastroparesis. Gastroparesis, also known as delayed gastric emptying, is a disorder of the...
Read more

Waino nominated for community service-based Marvin Miller Award

Sports 0
Adam Wainwright, a five-time nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for his worldwide humanitarian efforts, has been nominated for another community-service based honor, the Marvin...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: