Waino nominated for community service-based Marvin Miller Award

Adam Wainwright, a five-time nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award for his worldwide humanitarian efforts, has been nominated for another community-service based honor, the Marvin Miller Award.

The award is among the Players’ Choice Awards, which will be announced Oct. 22, and recognizes the player whom other players “most respect based on his leadership on the field and in the community.”

The other two nominees are Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward (a former Cardinal) and Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz.

Wainwright, 39, was the ace of the St. Louis staff in the shortened 2020 season, going 5-3 with a 3.15 ERA in 10 games (all starts).

Wainwright’s charitable foundation, Big League Impact, provides basic needs including food, clean water, medical care and shelter to needy people around the world. The organization ramped up its efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, raising additional funds and providing meals to those in need across the U.S. and Canada. Locally, the initiative raised $ 122,250 for Operation Food Search, Crisis Aid and the St. Louis Area Foodbank, resulting in more than 200,000 meals being distributed across the St. Louis area.

