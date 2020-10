Nicole Franzel can’t do anything about that, but if she gets another veto win, the only person she wouldn’t be able to top competitively is Cody Calafiore. It only makes sense she’d vote him out at that point, because all of the sudden, Nicole has a shot at actually becoming the first two-time winner of Big Brother All-Stars. Granted, it comes at the cost of betraying her greatest ally in the game to this point, but would Nicole catch a lot of heat for burning Cody?

