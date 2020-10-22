Home Sports Wakefield Trinity will not sack Chris Chester despite threat of player revolt
Sports

Wakefield Trinity will not sack Chris Chester despite threat of player revolt

0

By

staronline@reachplc.com (Jeremy Cross)

Wakefield Trinity chief executive Mick Carter insists he won’t sack head coach Chris Chester and will give him time to turn round the fortunes of his struggling side.

The Super League outfit have slumped to the bottom of the table following two wins from 14 games.

Chester has come under fire from some of his own stars, who have questioned his training methods and attitude throughout a dismal run of six wins from 31 league games stretching back to last season.

Some players were left seething when Chester threatened to have them sacked following a recent defeat to St Helens – and believe he should be the one to leave the club.

But in an exclusive interview with Star Sport, Carter has launched a passionate defence of Chester and told those players turning against their coach to “have the balls” to take their complaints to him instead of talking to the media behind his back.

Chris Chester (left) is unlikely to be sacked by Trinity chief Mick Carter

Carter said: “If any player is unhappy, they should have the balls to come and see me and tell me face to face. My door is always open.

“I refute the claims Chris doesn’t plan training sessions. I’m involved in the group discussions and planning of training. I see them weeks in advance. To say there is no planning is a fallacy.

- Advertisement -

“I think this season has been extraordinary in terms of what every individual, including players, coaches and staff have had to put up with.

“I fully accept that the results have not been great. Some performances have been good and some have been sub standard. There have been games in which we have not been good enough and things have got to improve.

Wakefield have had a torrid season and have slumped to the bottom of the Super League

“We are now gearing up for next season and the coach has our full backing. Chris Chester will be our coach at the start of next season and he will be given backing in terms of squad strengthening.

“I’m not going to make excuses for results, but there are mitigating circumstances in terms of injuries and Covid and we still have every confidence that Chris is the right coach for this club.

“He is hurting as much as anybody – but the bottom line is that results have got to improve.”

Wakefield have won just two of their last 14 outings

Carter, who deleted his Twitter account due to constant abuse from supporters, admits he must take some of the blame for the club’s poor recruitment over the past 18 months.

He added: “I have to hold my hands up and take some of the blame, because it hasn’t been good enough.

“I’ll take my fair share of the blame for this. We have got it wrong on too many signings – and ultimately this lies with me.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleQAnon goes European
Next articleMartin Bashir: BBC journalist 'seriously unwell' from Covid

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Nick Swisher breaks down Dodgers win over Rays in MLB World Series Game 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

0
By <!-- -->...
Read more
Sports

Giants vs. Eagles odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

0
ByVinnie Iyer When the Giants (1-5) travel to face the Eagles (1-4-1) in Philadelphia on "Thursday Night Football" (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon...
Read more
Sports

Does the 2020 World Series Champion deserve an asterisk?

0
ByVideo Details Oct 21, 2020 at 12:52p ET | MLB | Duration: 3:04Nick Swisher, Tino Martinez, Rick Ankiel & Ben Verlander say the Los Angeles...
Read more
Sports

Liverpool star Fabinho lifts lid on Jurgen Klopp private chat about replacing Van Dijk

0
ByLiverpool star Fabinho has revealed that he spoke with Jurgen Klopp before Wednesday night’s Champions League tie against Ajax, and was told by the...
Read more
Sports

Colin Cowherd: Mookie Betts is the catalyst for the LA Dodgers | THE HERD

0
By <!-- -->...
Read more
Sports

Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 update issued by Dana White ahead of UFC 254

0
ByConor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have yet to sign contracts for their eagerly-anticipated rematch, UFC president Dana White has revealed. The former featherweight rivals...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Flights: Passenger’s ‘ridiculous’ safety precaution condemned as danger to others

Travel 0
ByAir travel is nothing like it was as little as one year ago thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Though some air travel has resumed...
Read more

Nick Swisher breaks down Dodgers win over Rays in MLB World Series Game 1 | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Sports 0
By <!-- -->...
Read more

Chris Evans makes u-turn on last minute abroad trip with wife 'Don’t want to upset anyone’

Celebrity 0
By"Anybody else not going anywhere for the summer?" he giggled, laughing at the situation because - what else can we do? He started to explain...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress