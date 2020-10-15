Walmart 'Big Save' 2020: The 18 Best Deals (Prime Day Rival Sale)

Medea Giordano, Gear Team

Amazon’s Prime Day shopping event is nearing its end, but retail rival Walmart’s competing “The Big Save” sale runs through Thursday. We’ve poured over hundreds of product pages to find you the best deals from Walmart so far. You don’t have to pay for a Prime membership to get these perks or give to the Amazon Overlords if you’d prefer to spend your money elsewhere. Walmart is one option (though it’s also a retail overlord).

Updated October 14: We struck out some deals but added more, like the LG CX OLED TV.

Note: We strike through deals that sell out or are unavailable at their discounted price. Deals sometimes return and items come back in stock faster than we can update, so check for yourself.

Tech and Audio Deals

See our guides to Apple Watches and wireless earbuds for our favorite picks.

Roku Deals

