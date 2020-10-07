Watch Dogs Legion's season pass includes a female Assassin's Creed hero

We already knew Watch Dogs Legion’s season pass will include Watch Dogs 1’s Aiden Pearce as a playable character. Today we heard it’ll also star Watch Dogs 2 character Wrench, a transhuman named Mina and… a new female Assassin in a crossover with the universe of Assassin’s Creed.

Season pass story expansion Bloodlines will introduce Darcy, a new Assassin’s Creed heroine and member of the modern day Assassins group. Other than a quick glimpse, nothing else about her or her role in the story was revealed.

This is, of course, not the first crossover between the two Ubisoft franchises. Alongside numerous small nods and references to Assassin’s Creed in Watch Dogs 1 and 2, the main crossover between the two is still that of Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag character Olivier Garneau, who crossed over from that game’s modern day portion to appear in the original Watch Dogs as a target in a side-mission. These events were later recapped and woven into Assassin’s Creed Origins, making them part of series canon.

Today also brought word of how Watch Dogs: Legion will be expanded for free post-launch, with the addition on 3rd December of four-player free-roam co-op, additional two-to-four player co-op activities, tough four-person Tactical Ops missions, and Watch Dogs’ first dedicated PVP mode, Spiderbot Arena, for up to eight players.

Additional free single-player content will arrive in 2021, and add new characters with fresh abilities, missions and a New Game Plus mode. See glimpses of all that in the trailer above.

Our Ian recently went hands-on with the game to discover some of the more, well, “stupid” things you can do, to use his words. These include jumping into the Thames from the top of Tower Bridge, and paying full price for the tube.