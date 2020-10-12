Watch out, fans of precision!

THE two brand new SISTEM51 Irony models, REDRANG and BLUERANG, reveal the magic of the revolutionary innovation in watchmaking, created by Swatch in 2013. These two masterpieces are made of 51 components and only 1 screw, and are a beauty to look at.

To give it an extra colored touch, the three winged seconds’ hand, previously spotted exclusively on the iconic and very limited SISTEM51 Fly magic, pops up here in irreverent racing red or dynamic turquoise blue.

Be it the navy blue, paired with shiny stainless steel for the city style maker, or the full grey, with gunmetal coloured coating for the lovers of adventurous nightlife, the Nivachron balance spring allows for the highest possible resistance to magnetic fields, making these refined pieces highly precise companions.

