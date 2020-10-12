Home Entertainment Watch out, fans of precision!
Entertainment

Watch out, fans of precision!

0

THE two brand new SISTEM51 Irony models, REDRANG and BLUERANG, reveal the magic of the revolutionary innovation in watchmaking, created by Swatch in 2013. These two masterpieces are made of 51 components and only 1 screw, and are a beauty to look at.

To give it an extra colored touch, the three winged seconds’ hand, previously spotted exclusively on the iconic and very limited SISTEM51 Fly magic, pops up here in irreverent racing red or dynamic turquoise blue.

Be it the navy blue, paired with shiny stainless steel for the city style maker, or the full grey, with gunmetal coloured coating for the lovers of adventurous nightlife, the Nivachron balance spring allows for the highest possible resistance to magnetic fields, making these refined pieces highly precise companions.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleDaily horoscope for October 12: YOUR star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast
Next articleFemale Moles Grow Testicles to Fight Through Their Brutal Underground Existence

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta update: Has Treyarch finally fixed SBMM?

0
The Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War beta may only be around for one weekend, but that hasn't stopped Treyarch from deploying a new...
Read more
Entertainment

Best Batman EVER chosen by comic book legend and it's the LAST person you'd expect

0
Moore is the creator of iconic comic books like The Watchmen, V For Vendetta and The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen. He also wrote the...
Read more
Entertainment

Les Miserables with Ball and Boe BACK in London's West End this Christmas

0
London's West End has been shut down for the past six months, mirroring the closure of theatres aross the country. The current pandemic has...
Read more
Entertainment

Game of Thrones author confirms IF most controversial final scene will happen in books

0
New book Fire Cannot Kill A Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series confirms exactly what Martin told DB...
Read more
Entertainment

Netflix top films of 2020: Most-watched Netflix film this year APPALLS viewers

0
With cinemas struggling to tempt back audiences or simply closed worldwide during the pandemic, home viewing has rocketed. Netflix already dominated streaming markets for...
Read more
Entertainment

Cliff Richard: The incredible way he ESCAPED Elvis' terrible fate

0
Sir Cliff wasn't just lazily tagged as the "English Elvis." Across seven decades he has sold over 250 millions records and remains the third...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

EDITOR PICKS

Emotional Lewis Hamilton honoured to match Michael Schumacher's historic F1 win record

Sports 0
"I hadn't even computed it once I'd crossed the line. I couldn't have done it without this incredible team, everyone continuing to push behind...
Read more

Once-dominant Republicans fret Arizona is slipping into blue column

US 0
Sabrina Rodriguez “It’s Republicans’ own fault this is happening. It’s their unwillingness to govern,” said Chuck Coughlin, a veteran GOP strategist in Arizona. “They’ve always...
Read more

Jennifer Aniston introduces her new rescue dog: 'He stole my heart immediately'

Celebrity 0
Actress Jennifer Aniston, 51, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a video of her new rescue dog, Lord Chesterfield. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) MoreJennifer Aniston has...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

Fortnite 2FA: Find out how to allow 2FA for Gifting function on PS4, Xbox One and Change

Gaming 14
Fortnite 2FA, or two-factor authentication, is an easy way to protect your account from threats can hack.And Epic Games wants you to enable...
Read more

Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release delay is good news for Nintendo Switch and PS4 rival

Entertainment 2
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date has reportedly been delayed on Nintendo Switch. According to the latest rumours, BOTW 2...
Read more

Fortnite iKONIK skin: How to get new map coming, S10 event date

Science 0
Fortnite iKONIK skin is an eagerly anticipated new skin for Fortnite Battle Royale.The skin was revealed last month alongside the launch of the Samsung...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newslanes is your news, entertainment, music fashion news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the news industry.

Contact us: support@newslanes.com

FOLLOW US

© Newslanes Powered by Wordpress

%d bloggers like this: