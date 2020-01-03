Watch: The shocking moment a man is saved after jumping from MSC Cruise ship

A spokesperson for the cruise line told Express.co.uk: “On 31 December at around 4:00 AM local time, a passenger of MSC Orchestra, of his own will, jumped overboard while the ship was en route between Madagascar and Mauritius. Our ship’s security protocols were activated immediately and the ship command responded promptly and adequately.

“A team of crew members was deployed to conduct the search and rescue operation and within less than one hour, MSC Orchestra’s rescue team managed to successfully salvage the passenger. Fortunately, the passenger sustained only minor injuries.

“The passenger was brought back on board and taken to the ship’s Medical Centre where he is received first care from our medical team. He’s was in good condition and throughout, we kept monitoring his health status closely. We also offered assistance to the passenger’s family on board.

“The incident did not affect the ship’s schedule or cruise operations and the ship continued its course to Mauritius.”

However, reports from The Daily Mail state that the man suffered only minor injuries and the cruise continued on its scheduled route.

There are no reports as to whether the man remained on board or if he has been removed from the cruise.