We Just Found the Perfect Dress For Your Zoom Holiday Party

Bernadette Deron

We know, you’ve heard it a million times — but it bears repeating: The holidays are going to be different this year. Many won’t be able to see their families due to safety reasons, and any in-person events should be kept on the smaller side. To make the season feel as festive as possible, we plan on getting fully decked-out for our gatherings — even if they’re just on Zoom!

This WEEPINLEE dress is a top contender for our holiday party look. It’s available in a slew of celebratory shades, and Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about how flattering it looks!

Get the WEEPINLEE Women’s Long Sleeve Round Neck Ruffle Wrap Dress for prices starting at just $ 21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Many reviewers noted that they wore this dress for office holiday parties or other formal affairs, but that’s not going to be the case in 2020. But the testimonials speak for themselves — this dress is made for the merry months! Our favorite hues are the green and red options (obviously), but it’s also available in black or blue if that’s more your vibe!

This is a wrap dress with adorable ruffle trim along the hem and the sleeves. It’s on the shorter size, and shoppers suggest you size up if you’re concerned about the length. As it’s a wrap dress, you can tighten the waist to fit your figure, so going up a size isn’t cause for concern!

This dress immediately emits a fun feel that’s so fitting for the holidays. It’s romantic, whimsical, stylish and comfortable! We’re thrilled that this dress isn’t particularly form-fitting, but still provides a streamlined shape thanks to the cinched waist. Even if you aren’t hitting the town for your standard soirées, this fabulous frock will make you feel like you’re the belle of the ball!

