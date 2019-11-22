'We made determination – you refused to implement!' Norwich voter OUTRAGE at Remainers on BBC

Irate Brexit voters repeatedly voiced their fury on the Remainer Parliament for doing every part they may to cease Britain leaving the EU. Throughout a reside dialogue with voters in Norwich, the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire requested locals whether or not Brexit can be a deciding issue within the 12th December election. Livid voters spoke one after one other about MPs betraying the 2016 referendum by blocking Brexit.

“I think it is outrageous.”

Following Graham, one other voter, Stephen, stood as much as criticise the “Remain-heavy Parliament”.

The NHS employee instructed BBC’s Derbyshire: “We voted to go away, I voted to go away.

“I might have accepted if we had voted to Stay, however we voted to go away.