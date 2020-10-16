We Watched It All: Fashion Week in Quarantine

Jessica Testa: We have to begin with the shoes, right?

Elizabeth Paton: I mean, it was the strangest ever season for catwalk shows. Why are we even surprised that it was the strangest season of footwear, too. Your favorite, Jess?

JT: I think the first weird shoes to catch my eye were in the Molly Goddard Ugg collaboration. Which you saw in person in London.

EP: By catch your eye, you mean covet and want to buy? Don’t be shy to say so.

JT: Yes. Well. No. Mixed feelings about actually buying them.

EP: Bad in rain was my view. Apparently it rained every day in Paris (where we weren’t, because of the pandemic). Instead, we made up the digital front (second and third) row as most of the usual fashion week attendees tuned in from home.