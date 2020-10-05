Home Sports Week 5 Fantasy QB Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at quarterback
Week 5 Fantasy QB Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at quarterback

Matt Lutovsky

Fantasy football owners got a surprise set of byes last week when the Steelers-Titans game was postponed, but this week the official byes kick in. Aaron Rodgers and Matthew Stafford are omitted from our from our Week 5 fanntasy QB rankings as a result, but we wouldn’t exactly say we’re “missing” them. The usual top tier of stud quarterbacks seemingly all face weak opponents, and there’s a solid middle tier of high-quality sleepers who also have favorable matchups.

This tell us two things: There are a lot of bad defenses this year, and there’s no excuse for starting a shaky QB this week. Carson Wentz (@ Steelers) and Tom Brady (@ 49ers) are about the only “starting” QBs with bad matchups on paper, and while very few Wentz owners will need to be talked out of sitting him, Brady owners likely will want to ride with the GOAT after his five-TD game. Far be it from us to talk you out of that, but there are other worthwhile options if you’re leery of Brady on the road on short rest.

WEEK 5 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Our top 10 is probably as good as it’s going to be all year. You know these guys are must-starts, and you’re only problem is if you have two of them (or none of them). The toughest omission here is Drew Brees (vs. Chargers), who is usually better at home and could get Michael Thomas (ankle) back, but the matchups for Teddy Bridgewater (@ Falcons) and Kirk Cousins (@ Seahawks) are both better. If you have Brees and want to just stick with him, there’s nothing wrong with that. After all, the Chargers did just get lit up by Tom Brady and the Bucs passing attack to the tune of five passing touchdowns, but Brees has been even more up and down than Brady this year.

WEEK 5 PPR RANKINGS:
Running back | Wide receiverTight end | D/ST | Kicker

If you’re digging deeper for sleepers, Daniel Jones (@ Cowboys), Gardner Minshew (@ Texans), Philip Rivers (@ Browns), Justin Herbert (@ Saints), and Jimmy Garoppolo (vs. Dolphins) all look like legit options. Rivers has the lowest ceiling given his mediocre play since Week 1, but we know he can sling it in any given week. Jones presents his own set of risks, but Dallas’s defense has stopped anyone all year and Jones feels overdue for a breakout. 

Obviously, there’s no guarantee that all of these quarterbacks will come through — just look at how Jared Goff unexpectedly struggled against the Giants — but on paper, this shapes up to be another big quarterback week. Cross your fingers that you don’t have the surprise bust, and enjoy the production.

Note: Check back throughout the week, as we’ll continue to update our QB rankings and provide analysis up until kickoff based on the latest news and injury updates. 

Week 5 Fantasy QB Rankings

These rankings are for four-point passing TD leagues.

RankPlayer
1Lamar Jackson, BAL vs. CIN
2Russell Wilson, SEA vs. MIN
3Patrick Mahomes, KC vs. LV
4Dak Prescott, DAL vs. NYG
5Kyler Murray, ARZ @ NYJ
6Josh Allen, BUF @ TEN
7Deshaun Watson, HOU vs. JAX
8Matt Ryan, ATL vs. CAR
9Ben Roethlisberger, PIT vs. PHI
10Teddy Bridgewater, CAR @ ATL
11Kirk Cousins, MIN @ SEA
12Drew Brees, NO vs. LAC
13Jared Goff, LAR @ WAS
14Tom Brady, TB @ CHI
15Daniel Jones, NYG @ DAL
16Gardner Minshew, JAX @ HOU
17Philip Rivers, IND @ CLE
18Justin Herbert, LAC @ NO
19Jimmy Garoppolo, SF vs. MIA
20Baker Mayfield, CLE vs. IND
21Derek Carr, LV @ KC
22Joe Burrow, CIN @ BAL
23Ryan Tannehill, TEN vs. BUF
24Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA @ SF
25Carson Wentz, PHI @ PIT
26Sam Darnold, NYJ vs. ARZ
27Nick Foles, CHI vs. TB
28Dwayne Haskins, WAS vs. LAR
29Drew Lock, DEN @ NE
30Brian Hoyer, NE vs. DEN
