Weight loss diet plan: Eat this surprising food to burn fat and slim down – what is it?

To trim down the waistline, dieters can pick from a long list of different slimming plans. From the high fat keto diet to eating meals high in protein, dieters can try many things to get in shape. Although a lot of slimmers will shy away from carby foods, following a high carb diet could aid weight loss, according to an expert. What can you eat?

Cutting back on carbs is a key part of many diet plans but eating complex carbs could actually help weight loss, nutritionist, Shona Wilkinson, told Express.co.uk. She said: “Complex carbs pack in more nutrients than simple carbs. They’re higher in fibre and digest more slowly. “The answer is to eat complex carbs and avoid refined and simple carbs.” She revealed which foods can help speed up the weight loss journey and what carbs need to be ditched. “Complex carbohydrates include wholegrains, vegetables, under-ripe fruit and pulses,” Shona added.

“Refined and simple carbs are sugars and although they are found naturally in some foods and drinks such as milk, they are usually added to food. “They include sweets, biscuits, pastries, sweetened drinks, energy drinks and ice cream.” If adding more carbs into your diet plan, the expert revealed why slimmers should stock up on high fibre carbs to see the best results. She also opened up about why cutting back on sugar and sweet treats will help dieters shape up. “Sugar gives us empty calories and contributes to weight gain,” Shona added.

“Sugar makes our food taste great, gives us a quick boost of energy, and makes us feel good, but when consumed frequently it can have negative effects on our health and well-being.” When trying to shape up, some people will add more protein into their diet to try and get results. Professional rugby player, Jake Polledri, explained why combining a high protein diet with foods high in fibre can help dieters shape up. He also explained the importance of choosing good carbs as it can help boost fibre. He said: “I would always try and get at least 30g of fibre a day for health but it is often be a lot more than this with the high fruit and veg content and higher fibre carb choices.”

