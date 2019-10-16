Weight loss: Eating this food can help you shape up according to a professional athlete

If hoping to get in shape, slimmers can change their exercise and diet plan when trying to see results. When following a diet plan, there are some foods which are better than others and should be eaten more often. Eating foods high in protein and fibre can help slimmers stay in shape, professional rugby player and Boundless ambassador, Jake Polledri, told Express.co.uk. How much should you have?
In order to stay fit, slimmers need to combine a healthy eating plan with regular exercise.
Having such an active career, Jake explained the importance of nutrition to him.
He said: “Having the right type of food at the right time is really important for me. Whether that be a recovery snack after a hard weights session or my final meal before a game, I’m always thinking about my nutrition.”
The athlete opened up about his diet plan and explained he will follow a high fibre diet to stay in shape.
“I would always try and get at least 30g of fibre a day for health but it is often be a lot more than this with the high fruit and veg content and higher fibre carb choices,” Jake added.
The Gloucester rugby player also spoke about why protein can be vital when trying to shape up.
“I try to eat around 200g a protein a day. I would generally have 30 to 40 grams of protein each meal and then include a top up in my snacks,” he explained.
“It does seem a lot but I definitely feel I need it after some of the sessions we go through.”
Although his active lifestyle means Jake will eat more protein than many people will need, he explained the importance of eating the right foods for everyone.
He said: “The best advice I could give is to understand the basic fundamentals of all of the food groups and what they are actually providing you.
“It’s probably best to stay away from anything too processed or foods that don’t really provide you anything from a nutrition perspective.”
So what foods does he eat?
The athlete opened up about the foods he will tuck into before a big match.
“I would have a wrap of some kind, big fan of tuna and sweetcorn, with some sweet potato mash or something similar,” Jake told Express.co.uk.
“I would then follow this with some homemade pancakes with honey and banana.”
Having one fist-sized protein serving and at least two plants at each meal will help slimmers shape up.
