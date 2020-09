Speaking on the show, presenter, Sian Williams, said: “The plan defines an eating window, in this case, eight hours a day.

“Some allow you to eat what you want, this is not the case. It’s also calorie controlled, restricting you to 800 calories a day.”

Dan was required to eat healthy high protein foods such as meats, fish and nuts.

He also tried to beat the bulge by ditching alcohol during the four week diet.

Like this: Like Loading...