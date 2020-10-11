Home Lifestyle Weight loss: TV chef James Martin made change to shed five stone...
Weight loss: TV chef James Martin made change to shed five stone in two months

One wrote “wow, looking slim Mr Martin,” while another added “looking good.”

A third social media user said: “Well done James. You look fabulous!”

The TV chef went on to thank fans for their support and he revealed his weight loss.

James wrote: “Haha thanks all. Lost 14 kilos (2st 3lb) got to get new clothes.”

He recently explained he was inspired to lose a few pounds after getting criticism online.

“I looked on social media and every comment was about me being fat,” he told The Sun in 2018.

“So I lost a stone and a half. And no doubt I’ll lose another stone on this tour.”

Speaking to Mail Online, he added: “I’ve lost a stone-ish. I just think it’s a lifestyle thing and also looking at yourself on TV.

The chef lost an impressive five stone during his two month stint on the show.

After he left, James told fans he was determined to stay healthy and had made changes to his diet.

“It’s hard work because I’m a big bloke,” he told Mail Online.

“So I’ve really got to watch what I eat and drink, and make sure I exercise regularly.”

