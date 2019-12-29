Weight loss: Woman reveals two simple rules she used to drop 158 pounds

She writes: “You… will… slip…. I know it sounds cliche but this is a marathon, not a Sprint.

“You didn’t put excess weight on in 3 weeks, it’s not coming off in 3 weeks. You’re going to have bad days. you’re going to have bad weeks, you’re going to have bad seasons.

“No, this is not [a] justification or excuse to eat poorly, just be kind to yourself when it does happen, because that is life.

“Pick yourself up, put on your big girl/big boy panties, dust off and start again. Remember, no one’s going to do it for you.”

The slimmer adds: “There is no magic wand, there are no magic pills, no one program that’s going to work for everyone, and most importantly, no one is going to come in and do this for you.

“It’s hard work, but if I can do it, you can do it!”